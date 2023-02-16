Why ‘Perfect Match’ Fans Think Francesca Farago and Damian Powers’ Drama Is Fake, ‘This Is Their Job’

Fans of different Netflix shows are giving the streaming service’s new series a shot. But they’re having a hard time buying Francesca Farago’s storyline with Damian Powers. Here is everything you need to know about their connection that the show isn’t revealing.

[WARNING: This article contains spoilers for Perfect Match Episodes 1-4.]

Francesca Farago makes a shocking decision on ‘Perfect Match’

The new show features reality stars from other Netflix shows. They’re supposed to find their “perfect match,” and at the end of the season, the cast will vote on the couple who is the most compatible.

Couples can win power over the game with the control boardroom. There they can bring in new stars for the cast to date to help someone find love or to purposely sabotage them.

Multiple men showed interest in Farago in the first episode. But she coupled up with Dom Gabriel of The Mole. She later claimed they were in a relationship and yelled at Savannah Palacio for trying to match with him.

However, episode 4 showed Farago and Gabriel winning the power of the control boardroom. She asked to go on a date with Powers. Gabriel agreed but cried about it in his interview.

Why ‘Perfect Match’ fans think Damian Powers and Francesca Farago’s drama is fake

Fans have a lot to say about the episode 4 cliffhanger. One Reddit thread calls Farago a snake.

“For sure Francesca + Damien was set up by producers,” one commenter claimed. “Dom just wasn’t in on it hence the tears. Francesca & Damien is a joke.”

“Francesca and Damian have the same agent,” someone else replied. “I don’t believe for a second they didn’t know ahead of time they were both going into the show. They probably agreed to do something dramatic like this to drum up ratings.”

Farago and Powers are featured on the talenty agency, Bounty LA’s Instagram account. They also recently posted a video for the trailer of Perfect Match.

“Well. It doesn’t drum up anything for me. To, Damian is probably the less entertaining person on earth. I’d listen to him in order to fall asleep,” the original poster replied.

“You cannot tell me this was the producers doing,” another comment reads. “Or her at least KNOWING how you keep getting offers to more shows. She doesn’t want DAMIEN. It’s weird they tried to pretend it might even happen.”

“We all need to remember none of these people are actually on the show to find love,” someone else wrote. “This is their job. They work in reality TV. While I’m not a Francesca fan it seems like she’s playing a part. The more drama and twists they throw out, the more likely they are to stay relevant and get more shows in the future.”

Farago and Powers previously were on ‘Love Is Blind: After the Altar’

Francesca Farago, Giannina Gibelli, and Damian Power on ‘Love Is Blind: After the Altar’ | Netflix

This isn’t the first time the reality stars filmed together. Fans were shocked to see Farago in the first season of Love Is Blind: After the Altar.

They flirted over dinner together. Powers then brought her as his date to the cast reunion, and Giannina Gibelli confronted them.