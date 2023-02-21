‘Perfect Match’ Star Francesca Farago Slams Savannah Palacio – ‘The Truth Will Come Out’

The newest Netflix reality TV series, Perfect Match, premiered on Valentine’s Day featuring some familiar faces. Stars from shows like Too Hot to Handle, Sexy Beasts, and more gather in a tropical villa as they compete in challenges in hopes of finding love. However, drama between stars Francesca Farago and Savannah Palacio quickly bubbled to the top after Savannah expressed interest in Francesca’s match, Dom Gabriel. It appears Francesca and Savannah are still at odds even after filming ended.

‘Perfect Match’ stars Francesca and Savannah butt heads in episode 3. | Cr. Courtesy of Netflix / © 2023 Netflix, Inc.

Francesca and Dom coupled up the first night of ‘Perfect Match’

Ten singles arrived at the villa in the first episode of Perfect Match, and it appeared most of the men had eyes for Francesca. However, she felt a spark with Dom, and the two quickly decided to match up early in the episode. Savannah had trouble connecting with anyone romantically, so she and Nick Uhlenhuth partnered up as a strategic move.

Despite Francesca and Dom seeming on good terms, Savannah expressed some interest in possibly cuddling up with Dom. Francesca felt the move was shady, and she and Savannah exchanged some heated words. Ultimately, Savannah’s attempt to swipe Dom away from Francesca failed, and Savannah ended up leaving the villa single fairly early in the season.

Francesca tells fans, ‘The truth will come out,’ regarding Savannah

Both Perfect Match stars continue to make digs at one another on social media regarding their time on the show. In one TikTok, Francesca added the text, “Me having a good time with the cast of Perfect Match then remembering I talked sh!t about all of them in during filming and in my interviews.”

Commenters bickered back and forth about which woman was right in the argument over Dom. Francesca replied to one TikTok user saying, “She had a bf so I thought she was shady for being there + 100 other reasons they DIDN’T INCLUDE. The truth will come out tho.”

Other fans pointed out that Francesca also has a boyfriend now, but it’s important to keep in mind that Perfect Match filmed between March and April of 2022. Francesca began dating her current boyfriend, TikTok star Jesse Sullivan, in the summer of 2022, after filming ended.

‘Perfect Match’ star Savannah responded to Francesca in a snarky TikTok of her own

With fans divided over Francesca and Savannah, both women seem to love the attention the drama continues to draw after the release of Perfect Match. Savannah created a TikTok of her own, clappng back at Francesca’s decision to dump Dom the day after she Savannah left the house.

Following the recent trend to the TikTok sound, “Speak Up” by Is0kenny, Savannah added overlay text that reads, “We’re matched,” followed by, “We’re together, but not bf and gf” and “We go together.” She ends the clip with the text, “I don’t want him, I just don’t want you to have him either.”

The video is clearly a dig at Francesca’s decision to drop Dom when she got the chance to bring Damien Powers into the house for herself.

Catch Perfect Match Episodes 1-4, currently streaming on Netflix. Episodes 5-8 premiere on Feb. 21.