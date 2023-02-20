Netflix Accidentally Spoils One of the ‘Perfect Match’ Couples With Teaser

Perfect Match, the newest Netflix reality dating competition hosted by Nick Lachey, landed on the streamer on Feb. 14, 2023. Just like Love Is Blind, Netflix releases the season in four-episode batches. As of now, only the first four are available to stream, but it looks like the streaming platformed spoiled part of its own series. In a recent Perfect Match teaser, it spoils an upcoming couple on the show.

[WARNING: This article contains spoilers for Netflix’s Perfect Match.]

Francesca and Dom start out as one of the strongest ‘Perfect Match’ couples, but it doesn’t last. | Cr. Courtesy of Netflix / © 2023 Netflix, Inc.

‘Perfect Match’ Episode 4 left Dom Gabriel’s fate in the house hanging in the balance

In Perfect Match Episode 4, Francesca and Dom win the compatibility challenge, which awards them a trip to the boardroom. The couple seemed suited for one another, and Dom apparently believed so, as well. However, when Francesca saw the opportunity to bring Damien Powers into the house for herself, she jumped at the chance.

Dom shocked the rest of his Perfect Match co-stars when he returned to the villa alone. He explained that he wanted Francesca to do what she felt necessary, but he later broke down in tears. The episode ended with Dom saying he only had eyes for Francesca and hinted at leaving the villa. However, the teaser for the next batch of Perfect Match episodes revealed he stays and partners up with someone new.

The teaser for ‘Perfect Match’ episodes 5-8 reveal Dom and Georgia Hassarati couple up

Despite Dom ending episode 4 with his fate up in the air, the teaser for the next batch of Perfect Match episodes reveal he matches with Georgia Hassarati. In the teaser, fans see Dom holding his glass up in a toast at the villa with his arm wrapped around Georgia’s waste.

Viewers saw Georgia partner up with Too Hot to Handle’s Chase Demoor in the fourth episode. After he and Anne-Sophie Petit Frere won a trip to the boardroom, he broke off his match with her and brought Georgia in for himself. However, when they didn’t win the compatibility challenge, that left the door open for Francesca to make her move and bring Damien into the house.

It looks like Georgia and Dom match up for at least one night, according to the quick shot in the trailer. But they aren’t the only couple to switch things up in the upcoming episodes.

Shayne Jansen and Chloe Veitch get some one-one-one time

Another shot from the trailer shows Love Is Blind Season 2’s Shayne Jansen enjoying some time with Chloe Veitch. It looks like the two snag a one-on-one date that involves jet-skiing as fans see Chloe holding on to Shayne and laughing in the clip.

However, just because a couple goes on a one-on-one date doesn’t guarantee they match up for the night. In previous episodes, viewers watched Anne-Sophie attend a romantic date with Calvin Crooks from The Circle, but she chose not to match up with him in the end.

Regardless, there’s no shortage of chaos in the villa on Perfect Match. Check out new episodes on Tuesdays, only on Netflix.