‘Perfect Match’: Social Media Hints That Almost None of the Couples Last

Perfect Match, the newest Netflix reality TV show hosted by none other than Nick Lachey, recently premiered on the streaming platform on Valentine’s Day. In the show, former reality stars from series like Too Hot to Handle, Love Is Blind, and more try their hand at finding love by competing in compatibility challenges. However, the internet knows all and some social media posts hint that none of the couples walk away with their… well… perfect match.

[WARNING: This article contains potential spoilers regarding Netflix’s Perfect Match.]

Do any of the ‘Perfect Match’ couples make it in the long run? | Cr. Courtesy of Netflix / © 2023 Netflix, Inc.

‘Perfect Match’ stars Francesca Farago and Georgia Hassarati are in relationships

Francesca shocked fans of the show when she broke things off with Dom Gabriel after the couple seemed to build a strong foundation. When they won a trip to the boardroom, Francesca chose to bring Love Is Blind Season 1’s Damien Powers into the house for herself. Damien and Francesca previously dated, and she wanted a chance to explore that again. However, Francesca is now in a relationship with TikTok star Jesse Sullivan, and the couple began dating in the summer of 2022.

Georgia first matched with Chase Demoor from Too Hot to Handle when he chose to bring her into the villa for himself. The pair doesn’t last long, though. Netflix’s teaser for Perfect Match Episodes 5-8 reveal that Georgia and Dom partner up at some point in the season. Regardless, that match eventually fizzled because Georgia now dates Francesca’s ex, Harry Jowsey.

Some of the cast’s social media revealed their single status

Netflix requires their cast to sign agreements forbidding them from revealing details about outcomes of their series, but that doesn’t seem to stop most of them. The allure of social media proves to be too much, as several of the Perfect Match cast have mentioned they’re single in the last few months.

Nick Uhlenthul posted about his intentions to start dating again after Perfect Match airs via his Instagram Story earlier this month. Shayne Jansen mentioned his single status on Instagram Live. Chloe Veitch recently posted a TikTok claiming she was taken. Plus, she created other TikToks mentioning she’s dating a local athlete in Los Angeles.

It’s a-boat time for #PerfectMatch to drop on @netflix. The first 4 episodes are coming your way tomorrow……you ready?? pic.twitter.com/VDgtVy8Fpf — Nick Lachey (@NickLachey) February 14, 2023

‘Perfect Match’ filmed over a year ago

According to a now-deleted TikTok from Bartise Bowden, Perfect Match filmed between March and April of 2022. This gives the cast plenty of time to make new connections and move on from relationships. Plus, many fans are skeptical about the true intentions of the stars on the show. Several viewers believe they only agreed to participate because it gives them another chance to star on TV. Regardless if it’s scripted or not, Perfect Match serves up plenty of entertainment for fans at home.

