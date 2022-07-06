‘Frasier’ Reboot Still in the Works, Confirms Kelsey Grammer

There has been chatter about a Frasier reboot for more than a year now. As the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic continued to dominate the news, information about the project slowed to a trickle. In the last several months, David Hyde Pierce and Bebe Neuwirth stated that while they knew there was a project in the works, neither had any information about it. They said they didn’t know if they would reprise their roles as Dr. Niles Crane and Dr. Lillith Sternin for the revival. Kelsey Grammer, the actor who played Dr. Frasier Crane, just revealed the project is still in development and is very much still happening.

Kelsey Grammer revealed that the ‘Frasier’ reboot is still in the works

Frasier fans needn’t lose hope. The reboot is still very much happening, and work on it has not stalled. Kelsey Grammer appeared on The Talk on July 1 and shared a lot of exciting information about the upcoming project. During his interview, Grammer said that together with Paramount+, serious movement is being made.

The famed actor said the show’s team was in the final stages of writing the pilot episode. He shared that he had read through the script a few times and was happy with it thus far. Grammer didn’t mention if there was any progress on additional episodes. Paramount+ announced their intentions to reboot the series in 2021 but did not mention how many episodes they were planning for the project’s first season.

‘Frasier’ reboot should be in production come the fall or winter

Having the pilot episode figured out is a great first step, but a lot more needs to be done before the series makes it to Paramount+. A release date has not been set. There isn’t a set date to begin production, either. Grammer did tell The Talk that he has a general idea of when they may start filming, though.

Kelsey Grammer as Dr. Frasier Crane | NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images

According to Grammer, he has several other projects he is working on that will likely begin filming before the Frasier reboot, but the project should begin filming sometime in 2022. Filming could start as early as October, but nothing is completely set. If the much-anticipated does start filming in October, fans can probably expect a summer 2023 or fall 2023 release date.

Will the cast reunite for the reboot?

Grammer told The Talk that he believed Dr. Frasier Crane is the key to the entire series. While the radio psychiatrist was certainly the show’s main character, fans of the original series have long suggested the chemistry of the cast made the spinoff such an incredible success. So, will the old cast reunite for another round?

The cast of ‘Frasier’ | David Rose/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images

David Hyde Pierce and Bebe Neuwirth said they hadn’t heard much about the spinoff the last time they were asked about it. Neither was against the idea of returning but hadn’t been approached about the opportunity. Peri Gilpin and Jane Leeves, the actors who played Roz Doyle and Daphne Moon, respectively, have not publicly commented on the potential of returning. John Mahoney, who played Martin Crane, Frasier and Nile’s father, died in 2017.

