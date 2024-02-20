Actor Gabrielle wore two contrasting yet equally exciting looks to Burberry events during London Fashion Week 2024.

Gabrielle Union has embraced fashion week around the globe as luxury labels court celebrities for their front-row shows. The Being Mary Jane star looked especially radiant on February 19 as she entered London’s Victoria Park for the catwalk presentation of Burberry’s Autumn/Winter 2024 collection.

Gabrielle Union at the Burberry Winter 2024 show | 1st and 2nd image: Neil Mockford / Ricky Vigil M/GC Images; 3rd image: DANIEL LEAL/AFP via Getty Images

Union, 51, donned a long-sleeved velvet dress covered in white daisies, red poppies, and blue florals. With a handkerchief hem and circular back cutout, the $4,050 look was decidedly boho and straight from Burberry’s summer 2024 collection.

Emma Weymouth, Marchioness of Bath, and Gabrielle Union at the Burberry Winter 2024 show during London Fashion Week on February 19, 2024 in London, England | 1st and 2nd image: Neil Mockford/Ricky Vigil M/GC Images; 3rd image: Dave Benett/Getty Images for Burberry

Union paired the look with $1,290 nearly-navy Leather Bay Sandals from Burberry. The thong-inspired style had square toes, enamel buckles, and a heel. The Love & Basketball star carried Burberry’s Medium Rocking Horse handbag ($3,350) in pale yellow leather.

Thomas Christos Kikis styled Union’s look, reports Marie Claire. Without decades of experience in fashion, he’s styled Elle Macpherson, Sofia Vergara, Sutton Foster, and AnnaSophia Robb.

Emma Thynn and Gabrielle Union at the Burberry afterparty | 1st image: Neil Mockford / Ricky Vigil M/GC Images; 2nd and 3rd image: Dave Benett/Getty Images for Burberry

Gabrielle Union spent time with British socialite and Marchioness of Bath, Emma Weymouth. They socialized with other Burberry attendees. Guests included Olivia Colman, Eve, Anna Wintour, Barry Keoghan, and Cara Delevingne.

Union pivoted for the afterparty at The Twenty Two. The Bring It On star kept the pale yellow Medium Rocking Horse handbag. However, she changed into her version of a beige matching set, including an oversized fur-lined parka and cargo pants. Both separates originate from Burberry’s fall 2024 line, but Union showed off a new color.

She also donned Burberry’s men’s Box Sneakers in a green, yellow, and white checked colorway.

Gabrielle Union at a British Vogue and Tiffany & Co. party on February 18, 2024 | 1st image: Neil Mockford / Ricky Vigil M/GC Images; 2nd and 3rd image: Jed Cullen/Dave Benett/Getty Images

Union has been all over town for the 40th anniversary of London Fashion Week. Attendees and journalists noted more diversity and inclusion regarding bodies, ages, and skin tones than ever before — something the We’re Going to Need More Wine author stands behind as an advocate for LGBTQ rights and equal opportunity in entertainment.

Gabrielle Union at the Michael Kors fashion show during New York Fashion Week on February 13 | 1st and 2nd image: James Devaney/GC Images; 3rd image: Taylor Hill/WireImage

Union also attended New York Fashion Week earlier in February. During a snowstorm, the Think Like a Man star’s cropped lace button-up and mini skirt made onlookers wish for spring. She accessorized with black open-toe mules, a white shoulder bag, and Tiffany & Co. jewelry.