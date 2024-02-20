Gabrielle Union Looks Slim and Chic in Boho ’70s-Inspired Look
Gabrielle Union has embraced fashion week around the globe as luxury labels court celebrities for their front-row shows. The Being Mary Jane star looked especially radiant on February 19 as she entered London’s Victoria Park for the catwalk presentation of Burberry’s Autumn/Winter 2024 collection.
Union, 51, donned a long-sleeved velvet dress covered in white daisies, red poppies, and blue florals. With a handkerchief hem and circular back cutout, the $4,050 look was decidedly boho and straight from Burberry’s summer 2024 collection.
Union paired the look with $1,290 nearly-navy Leather Bay Sandals from Burberry. The thong-inspired style had square toes, enamel buckles, and a heel. The Love & Basketball star carried Burberry’s Medium Rocking Horse handbag ($3,350) in pale yellow leather.
Thomas Christos Kikis styled Union’s look, reports Marie Claire. Without decades of experience in fashion, he’s styled Elle Macpherson, Sofia Vergara, Sutton Foster, and AnnaSophia Robb.
Gabrielle Union spent time with British socialite and Marchioness of Bath, Emma Weymouth. They socialized with other Burberry attendees. Guests included Olivia Colman, Eve, Anna Wintour, Barry Keoghan, and Cara Delevingne.
Union pivoted for the afterparty at The Twenty Two. The Bring It On star kept the pale yellow Medium Rocking Horse handbag. However, she changed into her version of a beige matching set, including an oversized fur-lined parka and cargo pants. Both separates originate from Burberry’s fall 2024 line, but Union showed off a new color.
She also donned Burberry’s men’s Box Sneakers in a green, yellow, and white checked colorway.
Union has been all over town for the 40th anniversary of London Fashion Week. Attendees and journalists noted more diversity and inclusion regarding bodies, ages, and skin tones than ever before — something the We’re Going to Need More Wine author stands behind as an advocate for LGBTQ rights and equal opportunity in entertainment.
Union also attended New York Fashion Week earlier in February. During a snowstorm, the Think Like a Man star’s cropped lace button-up and mini skirt made onlookers wish for spring. She accessorized with black open-toe mules, a white shoulder bag, and Tiffany & Co. jewelry.