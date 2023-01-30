Garth Brooks Reveals What His Huge Ivy Tattoo Means

In country music, Garth Brooks is one of the most popular male artists. The singer-songwriter has been active in the industry for decades. While Brooks is a well-known country music artist, fans might not know everything about the singer. Here’s the meaning behind Brooks’ ivy tattoo.

Garth Brooks | Jason Kempin/Getty Images for Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum

Why Garth Brooks has an ivy tattoo

During a recent episode of Brook’s Facebook Live series, Inside Studio G, the country singer revealed some details about his ivy tattoo.

According to Country Music Television, Brooks described that his ivy tattoo goes across his chest, his back, and his left arm. The singer also explained the meaning behind the tattoo.

“The design is all…ivy. My mom was a green thumb…my oldest daughter’s a green thumb,” Brooks said during the Facebook Live according to CMT.

He added, “Having your three girls by your side the rest of your life, it’s like – you know they’re going to be there anyway, but it’s pretty cool to have it in ink… So… it’s neat.”

The singer got the tattoo in 2022

Brooks getting such a massive tattoo may also come as a surprise to fans because the country singer is not known for liking tattoos.

While co-hosting Country Countdown USA With Lon Helton in 2022, Brooks revealed that he got the tattoo after making his daughter a promise in 2014.

“My daughter Allie is pretty inked up. She turned 18 in 2014, and I promised to get a tattoo with her in Ireland,” Brooks explained on the show.

The country singer then revealed that he hoped he would not have to get a tattoo. However, the country singer does not have any regrets now.

“When the show in 2014 was canceled I thought I was off the hook. When we announced Ireland this year, she reminded me of my promise. So with me forever, I’ll take the five women in my life, my mother, my three daughters, and Miss Yearwood, all in places on my body,” Brooks said.

Garth Brooks is still ‘not a tattoo guy’

While Brooks is proud of his tattoo, he did admit that getting the large tattoo to honor his family hurt him.

“I’m glad I did it. I don’t think – and you know if anybody asks, ‘Hell yeah! It hurts! It hurts really bad.’ But it’s pretty cool. And, when you talk about how close it is and what it means to you, I understand why people get them,” Brooks said on Inside Studio G according to Music Mayhem Magazine.

The country artist also revealed that his wife has had a tattoo honoring their relationship since “before” they “were married.” While his wife and one of his daughters got tattoos before him, Brooks still does not think he is a “tattoo guy.”

“She has had us on a tattoo on her for twenty-something years, I think. We started dating in 2000. I think she got a tattoo in 2002/2003 right before we were married. So it’s been very sweet of her to do that. I’m just not a tattoo guy,” he said according to Music Mayhem Magazine.