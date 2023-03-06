‘General Hospital’: Every Actor to Play Trina Robinson

Trina Robinson (Tabyana Ali) is a famous character on General Hospital. Since her debut in 2017, Trina has become part of the Port Charles teen crowd and is a popular young heroine. Her relationship with Spencer Cassadine (Nicholas Chavez) has garnered a huge fan base.

Like many soap opera characters, the role of Trina has been recast several times. Here’s a look at the actors who’ve stepped into the role.

General Hospital star Tabyana Ali I Christine Bartolucci/ABC via Getty Images

Tabyana Ali (2022 – )

Tabyana Ali initially auditioned for the role of Trina back in 2019. Although she gave a good audition, the General Hospital producers decided to cast Sydney Mikayla. However, Ali got her second chance with the ABC soap opera.

When Mikayla left in March 2022, Ali was cast as the new Trina. Ali had big shoes to fill, taking over from her predecessor. But the actor quickly won over the audience. On a Reddit thread, fans praised the actor’s performance.

Trina has a lot to process in the wake of her mother's admission. Can Spencer help ease her mind?

A brand-new #GH starts RIGHT NOW on ABC! @iamaliford @nicholasachavez pic.twitter.com/UTKwK9cU6r — General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) February 20, 2023

“I am impressed with Tabyana Ali’s take on Trina. Especially since she was thrown in during a front-burner and heavy storyline. The transition was flawless,” declared one viewer.

“They really lucked out with this recast; she is just so spectacular and slipped into the role so easily it’s like she’s been there for years already. Such a talent,” another commenter replied.

“I agree she’s doing a great job!!! It’s like she’s been playing Trina from the beginning! Both actresses did and doing an amazing job!!” declared another fan.

In her first year as Trina, Ali had juicy material to work with. Her latest performance with Trina discovering the truth about her paternity is Ali’s best work. With more drama ensuing in Trina’s life, Ali will have a shot to show off her exceptional talent.

Sydney Mikayla (2019 – 2022)

Mikayla became the second actor to play Trina when she debuted on General Hospital in February 2019. Initially, Mikayla was on recurring status, but four months after her debut, she was played on contract status. Mikayla earned rave reviews for her work and was nominated twice for an Outstanding Younger Performer Daytime Emmy.

After three years, Mikayla departed the show in March 2022. according to Soap Opera Digest, Mikayla left to concentrate on her studies at UCLA. “I have loved working on General Hospital, but I feel like this is the right time to dive in and enjoy my college experience to the fullest.”

Tiana Le (2017 – 2018)

Tiana Le originated the role when General Hospital introduced Trina in June 2017. Trina was initially a troublemaker who threw an underage drinking party and hid condoms in Joss Jacks’ (Eden McCoy) backpack. Le’s run as Trina was recurring, with the actor only appearing in three episodes.

Le left the soap opera in March 2018. Since then, the actor has gone on to star in other projects. Her credits include the Netflix series No Good Nick and the Disney+ show Big Shot.