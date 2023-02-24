‘General Hospital’ Spoilers for Feb. 27 – Mar. 3: Aftermath of the Wyndemere Shootout

General Hospital spoilers for Feb. 27 through Mar. 3 reveal a dramatic week. Port Charles is reeling from the Wyndemere incident and Ryan Chamberlain’s (Jon Lindstrom) death. Here’s a sneak peek of what’s ahead.

‘General Hospital’ spoilers reveal Heather Webber unravels

Heather Webber’s (Alley Mills) plan to go on the run with Ryan, and Esme Prince (Avery Kristen Pohl) backfired. After escaping Spring Ridge, the family hid at Wyndemere, taking Ava Jerome (Maura West) and Felicia Scorpio (Kristina Wagner) hostage. Things turned deadly when the police arrived.

Ryan was shot dead, while Heather was carted back to Spring Ridge. With Heather locked up again, the consequences of her actions are fnally weighing in. According to Soaps.com, General Hospital spoilers reveal Heather lashes out.

Heather unravels as she grieves Ryan’s death and that she’ll never see her daughter or grandson. Speaking of Esme, she’ll draw a line in the sand regarding a particular situation. Could she maybe allow Heather into her life under specific circumstances?

Curtis Ashford confronts Jordan Ashford

The daddy of all secrets is finally revealed. Portia Robinson (Brook Kerr) finally confessed the truth about Trina Robinson’s (Tabyana Ali) paternity. Curtis Ashford (Donnell Turner) is reeling from the fact he might be Trina’s father.

As expected, Curtis is upset with Portia for lying to him, but another person faces his wrath. According to Soap Hub, General Hospital spoilers reveal Curtis confronts Jordan Ashford (Tanisha Harper). Jordan’s lied to Curtis before, and he’ll be furious when he learns she knew about Trina’s paternity.

However, Jordan will be surprised by Portia’s actions. The doctor may come to the police commissioner’s defense during Curtis’ tirade.

‘General Hospital’ spoilers reveal Kristina Corinthos-Davis makes a discovery

Sonny Corinthos’ (Maurice Benard) relationship with his son Michael Corinthos (Maurice Benard) continues to be strained. Unbeknownst to the mob boss, Michael and Dex Heller (Evan Hofer) are plotting to take him down. The two men have done an excellent job keeping their plot a secret. However, someone might be on to them.

According to Celeb Dirty Laundry, General Hospital spoilers Kristina Corinthos-Davis (Lexi Ainsworth) makes a shocking discovery. Kristina could overhear Michael and Dex’s plot against Sonny. Being the loyal daughter that she is, Kristina will rush to tell her father.

Michael’s plot to destroy Sonny will ignite an all-out family war with someone getting hurt.

Elsewhere in Port Charles

Michael and Willow Tait (Katelyn MacMullen) prepare for the worst with her final days coming. Carly Spencer (Laura Wright), Joss Jacks (Eden McCoy), and Sasha Gilmore (Sofia Mattsson) rally around the couple during their time of need. However, TJ Ashford (Tajh Bellow) delivers important news. Maybe the news is a donor has been found, and Willow will receive her miracle.

Liesl Obrecht (Kathleen Gati) has an outburst during the week. Now that Heather has been arrested as the hook killer, Obrecht can receive justice for Britt Westbourne’s (Kelly Thiebaud) death. But Obrecht’s emotions will rage when she learns Britt sacrificed her life to save Joss, who fled the scene.

Laura Collins (Genie Francis) comforts Spencer Cassadine (Nicholas Alexander Chavez). The young man faces more turmoil with his father Nikolas Cassadine’s (Adam Huss) disappearance and the birth of his new sibling. Spencer is in a tough place, but his grandmother’s words of encouragement could help him.

Elizabeth Webber (Rebecca Herbst) can breathe a sigh of relief. With Scott Baldwin (Kin Shriner) help, she escapes prison time for her rolein holding Esme captive.