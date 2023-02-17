‘General Hospital’ Spoilers for Feb. 20 – 24: Portia Faces the Music

General Hospital spoilers for Feb. 20 through 24 reveal a week of confrontations. Portia Robinson (Brook Kerr) finally confesses; meanwhile, the police deal with a showdown. Here’s what to expect for next week.

‘General Hospital’ spoilers reveal Portia Robinson finally confesses the truth

Newlyweds Portia and Curtis Ashford’s (Donnell Turner) marriage might be over before it begins. The couple’s wedding day went off without a hitch, but things turn dramatic during the reception. Thanks to a slip of the tongue by Stella Henry (Vernee Watson), Trina Robinson (Tabyana Ali) becomes suspicious of her mother’s secrets.

According to Soaps.com, General Hospital spoilers reveal Portia finally confesses about Trina’s paternity. The revelation leaves everyone reeling. Curtis seeks advice for his father, Marshall Ashford (Robert Gossett), while Marcus Taggert (Réal Andrews) confronts Portia. Meanwhile, Spencer Cassadine (Nicholas Alexander Chavez) comforts a heartbroken Trina.

Portia can't avoid having the conversation any longer. How many of Trina's questions will she answer?

Mac Scorpio and the police try to prevent a crime

The police believe they’ve finally nabbed their hook killer. Now that Esme Prince (Avery Kristen Pohl) is locked up in Spring Ridge, Port Charles is safe. However, Esme’s and her parents Ryan Chamberlain (Jon Lindstrom) and Heather Webber (Alley Mills), escape from the hospital.

Once word spreads of their escape, Mac Scorpio (John J. York) and the Port Charles police start a manhunt. According to Soap Hub, General Hospital spoilers reveal the police corner the trio at Spoon Island. Things turn deadly when shots ring out, and Felicia Scorpio (Kristina Wagner) tends to an injured friend.

‘General Hospital’ spoilers suggest Esme Prince goes into labor

Heather and Ryan planned their elaborate escape to protect their daughter. However, the parents are making things worse for Esme. The showdown with the police is stressful for a pregnant Esme.

According to Soap Dirt, General Hospital spoilers reveal that Esme receives medical attention. Odds are that she goes into labor, and like many soap opera births, this one is dramatic. Health concerns may arise for baby Prince because Esme is worried, and later Spencer is comforted by Laura Collins (Genie Francis).

Elsewhere in Port Charles

Joss Jacks (Eden McCoy) and Dex Heller (Evan Hofer) are getting hot and heavy in their romance. Yet, there are aspects about Dex’s life that Joss doesn’t know. During the week of Feb. 20 through 24, Dex finally lets Joss in on one of his secrets. Whatever Dex confesses, it leaves Joss with mixed emotions.

Dex being at Portia and Curtis' wedding doesn't sit right with Spencer. Who can stop them from coming to blows?

Carly Spencer (Laura Wright) offers emotional support to someone in need. Could it be Joss who’s dealing with relationship issues? Or maybe it’s Michael Corinthos (Chad Duell) and Willow Tait (Katelyn MacMullen) who are preparing for the worst?

Meanwhile, Carly’s rival, Nina Reeves (Cynthia Watros), warns Drew Cain (Cameron Mathison). Nina’s warning will have to do with Drew’s relationship with Carly. Maybe Nina threatens to dig up the couple’s insider trading secret.

After seeking Scott Baldwin’s (Kin Shriner) legal advice, Elizabeth Webber (Rebecca Herbst) make a decision. Elizabeth decides to turn herself in and pleads with Scott for help. Scott agrees to his former daughter-in-law’s request because he seeks a meeting with Robert Scorpio (Tristan Rogers).