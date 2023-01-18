‘General Hospital’: Most Fans Don’t Feel Sympathy for Willow

Willow Tait (Katelyn MacMullen) is a young heroine on General Hospital. She’s in a fight for her, and her unborn baby’s life as her leukemia worsens. Although Willow is going through a heartwrenching ordeal, some fans don’t feel sorry for her.

Willow Tait learns Nina Reeves is her mother on ‘General Hospital’

Poor Willow has been through one ordeal after another. Willow thought she was going to have happiness when she discovered she was pregnant. Yet, Willow and Michael Corinthos’ (Chad Duell) family plans were overshadowed by her leukemia diagnosis.

Willow is running out of time. How will her family react when they learn what Carly has been keeping from them?

Willow tried to keep her illness a secret but eventually revealed her condition as doctors offered grim news. Willow’s revelation then had Carly making one of her own, that Nina Reeves (Cynthia Watros) is her biological mother. The mother and daughter had different reactions to the news.

Nina was determined to save her daughter and hoped to establish a relationship. Yet, Willow’s made it clear she still hates Nina and wants nothing to do with her.

Fans are tired of Willow Tait’s spiteful attitude

Willow’s popularity has waned with the audience in the past year. One reason is because of her spiteful attitude toward Nina. The two women haven’t always gotten along.

When Willow found out Nina was her mom, it was understandable she’d be shocked. But her continued hatred for Nina is a turnoff for viewers. On a Twitter thread, General Hospital fans voiced their dislike for Willow even though she’s in a dire situation.

“Can’t stand the character of Willow,” declared one user.

“Michael and Willow are ridiculous characters. Totally unlikeable the way they are written. The hate from them makes no sense,” another commenter replied.

“Willow is being a spoiled brat. Her baby will be fine…awful and selfish,” one fan wrote.

“This s*** with weepy Willow must stop. Nobody dying will act this way if a person can save their life. I’m sick of her; we get it; she hates Nina only because her man’s family doesn’t like Nina,” another viewer ranted.

What’s next for the character on ‘General Hospital’?

After the big mother-daughter reveal on General Hospital, Nina gets tested to see if she’s a match for Willow. Odds are Nina will be a perfect match and donate her bone marrow to save Willow. While Willow will survive, the fate of her baby is up in the air.

Although the doctors suggested delivering the baby early, Willow wants to wait until her due date. There will be complications during delivery, putting baby Corinthos at risk. Willow is already stressed, but her panic will increase at the thought of losing another child.

As luck would have it, a pregnant Esme Prince (Avery Kristen Pohl) is also at the hospital, set to deliver the next Cassadine heir any day. A baby switch storyline is coming for Willow and Esme. It’s unclear who will be responsible for the switch, but the outcome will leave Willow in tears.