‘General Hospital’ Star Kirsten Storms Always Wanted to Star in a Soap Operas as a Kid

Kirsten Storms plays Maxie Jones on General Hospital. Maxie is the daughter of the legacy super couple Frisco and Felicia. Her character has been through it all.

Maxie grew up with an absent father and a sometimes-absent mother. But she was lucky to have her stepdad Mac Scorpio raise her and her sister Georgie. Speaking of her sis, she was murdered by the “Text Message Killer” as a teen.

Maxie had a heart transplant as a little girl, she was kidnapped, her husband was shot to death, and she was terrorized by a madman she almost married. A typical soap life.

Although not as bad as Maxie, Storms has had her fair share of drama as well. She shared details of her life with Maurice Benard on his State of Mind podcast.

Kirsten Storms always wanted to be on a soap opera

Today on @mbstateofmind I'm joined by Kirsten Storms (@teenystweeting)



Kirsten is an inspiration in all that she’s been able to overcome. We have incredible conversation about anxiety + the journey she went through before getting her bipolar diagnosis.https://t.co/2V9TLsHrFA pic.twitter.com/XbKvsSr8vp — Maurice Benard (@MauriceBenard) April 3, 2022

Storms grew up in Orlando, Florida. She wasn’t a stranger to show business because her dad was a sportscaster. Storms loved to go to work with him and always wanted to be on camera. She was thrilled whenever they would give her a small job, like announcing the weather or the next segment.

Storms’ mom took note of her interest and put her into acting class, and the family moved to LA when she was 12.

Although her dad worked in sports, she was never interested. Storms actually always wanted to be a soap actor. “My mom, I feel like I’m betraying our job when I say this but,” she began. “I grew up watching The Bold and the Beautiful with my mom.”

The General Hospital actor said her mom was obsessed with the storylines and the characters. She wanted to be on a soap opera because her mom thought they were great.

Kirsten Storms’ acting career before ‘General Hospital’

Always RT @SoDivineBunny: Is @teenystweeting up for more Zenon? I'm just asking for a friend pic.twitter.com/9OsrHUCi5F — Kirsten Storms (@teenystweeting) August 24, 2019

Storms began doing commercials while she was still living in Orlando. She said it was more challenging to get roles once she was in LA.

The actor said she “got her groove” when she was 14 and booked Disney’s Zenon: Girl of the 21st Century, which also starred Disney kid Raven-Symone. Storms reprised the role in the film’s two sequels and appeared in several other Disney shows.

Soon after, her soap dream came true when she was cast as Belle Black on Days of Our Lives. After 5 years on Days, she moved to a CBS primetime series called Clubhouse, where she played rebellious teenager Betsy. Unfortunately, the show was canceled after only five episodes.

Primetime’s loss was daytime’s gain when she took over the role of Maxie Jones on General Hospital in 2005.

What’s next for Maxie Jones on ‘General Hospital’?

General Hospital stars Sofia Mattsson, Kirsten Storms, and Roger Howarth | Craig Sjodin/ABC via Getty Images

Maxie had a harrowing ordeal with Peter August, but he is thankfully dead (but you never know on a soap). She is now a mom of three, with baby Bailey joining siblings Georgie and James.

Ms. Jones had a brief fling with August Gatlin-Holt, but that ended recently, which most fans were happy about. There wasn’t much chemistry between the couple. It would be nice if poor Maxie had a good relationship where her partner didn’t die or try to kill her.

Eventually, she, Mac, and Felicia will discover that Cody Bell is Mac’s biological son, making him Maxie’s stepbrother. That might cause a little drama in the Scorpio/Jones household and a possible new love interest for Maxie.