Get Gotti, a Netflix docuseries, is currently topping the most-watched charts. A fascination with the mobster is nothing new. Since his arrest in the 1990s, John Gotti has fascinated crime aficionados and has been at the center of organized crime lore. Gotti’s illegal dealings, arrest, and death in 2002 are well-documented. The lives of his children are also fairly public. Still, there is one member of the Gotti family who has focused on living in obscurity since John Gotti’s death. What happened to John Gotti’s wife, Victoria DiGiorgio?

How did John Gotti and Victoria DiGiorgio meet?

Before the crime family and before the indictments, John Gotti and Victoria DiGiorgio were just two young New Yorkers who met in a bar. The duo were just 16 and 18 when they fell in love. They dated for four years and married in 1962, at just 20 and 22 years old.

John Gotti mugshot | Getty Images

They had five children together, one of whom died after being hit by a car. DiGiorgio stayed home with the children, while Gotti initially worked legitimate jobs before getting involved in organized crime. When Gotti was sentenced to life in prison, DiGiorgio remained loyal. The couple were married until he died in 2002 from throat cancer.

Victoria DiGiorgio did speak to the press at some point

While DiGiorgio retreated from the limelight in the last decades, she was active and spotted in and around New York City in the years immediately following John Gotti’s death. In 2006, the mob boss’ wife spoke with the Daily News regarding her son and his arrest. She even opened up about the family dynamic and how she felt about her husband’s criminal history.

Victoria DiGiorgio | Stephen Chernin/Getty Images

DiGiorgio told the publication that her son’s arrest on racketeering charges felt like a betrayal. While she and John Gotti remained married until his death in 2002, DiGiorgio wasn’t always thrilled with his life of crime. She told the publication that she mostly raised her children alone because her husband had spent years in prison. Seeing her son move down the same path didn’t please her. She said she would have rather have dealt with Gotti cheating on her than the mob lifestyle that took him away from his family for years at a time.

John Gotti’s wife has had a series of medical issues in recent years

Victoria DiGiorgio may have opted to stay out of the public eye in recent years due to her health. According to The Daily Mail, the mob boss’ widow suffered a stroke in 2013 that was “very serious.” It wasn’t the first stroke she suffered, either. According to the publication, DiGiorgio had at least two other strokes and had surgery in 2006 to address the source of one medical episode. She was still living in Howard Beach, New York, where she raised her children in 2013. Her current living accommodations are unknown.

Victoria Gotti, DiGiorgio and Gotti’s daughter, often posts photos of her family to Instagram, including shots of her late father and her mother. Still, she has not posted a recent photo of her mother in many years. Each time she offers a tribute to DiGiorgio, she uses older images. Whether that is a personal choice or at the request of DiGiorgio remains unclear.