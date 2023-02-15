Giancarlo Esposito Used a Broom and a Cape to Prepare for This Iconic Fight Scene

Giancarlo Esposito is an immensely talented actor dedicated to perfecting his roles. And in a recent interview, The Boys and The Mandalorian star revealed that he practiced with a broom and cape at home to prepare for one of his most iconic fight scenes.

Giancarlo Esposito plays Moff Gideon in ‘The Mandalorian’

Giancarlo Esposito attends a Critics Choice Awards event I Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Champagne Collet & OBC Wines

Esposito has been in dozens of popular projects over the years. But his most notable recent role is that of the villain Moff Gideon in The Mandalorian.

In season 1 of the Disney+ Star Wars series, Moff Gideon is introduced as a ruthless leader of the Imperial remnant. He is bent on tracking down the protagonist, Pedro Pascal‘s titular Mandalorian bounty hunter, to reclaim and experiment on Grogu. Esposito’s Moff Gideon is a formidable opponent with a dark past, a menacing presence, and a penchant for wearing a cape.

He also wields the Darksaber, a powerful dark-bladed lightsaber that is regarded as a symbol of leadership by the Mandalorians. In The Mandalorian “Chapter 16,” Moff Gideon and Din Djarin battle, and the Darksaber is ultimately taken by the bounty hunter.

The actor used a broom and cape to practice his epic Darksaber battle for ‘The Mandalorian’

When preparing for his fight scene in The Mandalorian, Esposito practiced the choreography at home. And because he didn’t have an actual Darksaber at his disposal, the actor used some of the things he had at home.

It was very, very important to me to have it be really believable,” Esposito told GQ. “So, I had practiced at home, because I also have a cape, to figure out the logistics of it with a broomstick.”

Once the actor got on set, he was given the Darksaber prop. And he revealed how amazing it felt.

“Eventually, when I got the Darksaber, I was just very enthusiastic about being able to practice with it at the moment on the set,” Esposito recalled. “And to have such a great time playing this character with a piece of history, that’s so very iconic.”

Giancarlo Esposito teases what’s to come in ‘The Mandalorian’ Season 3

Esposito returns as Moff Gideon in The Mandalorian Season 3. According to the actor, the new season will be bigger than ever. And he hinted that it will connect some of the earlier seasons’ open endings.

“I love the mythology that goes behind this show that’s incorporated into the visuals that seem to be filmic,” Esposito told Collider. “And I love the fact that you’re able to see, with each episode this season, you’re really turning on a new movie. Visually, it’s a sight and sound extravaganza that expands you to a place that.”

“I was blown away by that sizzle reel,” he added. “All of a sudden, the world just came at you in a much more intense — You know that feeling that you have of dread or doom, or excitement personified? That’s the feeling you get because the story is all of a sudden being coalesced for you to understand elements that you didn’t know about.”

Excited for the upcoming season, Esposito called it “off the chain,” and suggested fans “would love it.” The Mandalorian Season 3 premieres on March 1 on Disney+.