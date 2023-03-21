‘Gilmore Girls’ Costumer Debunks the Most Popular Fan Theories on the Father of Rory’s Baby

Another Gilmore Girls veteran has shared their two cents on the theories surrounding the father of Rory’s baby. Valerie Campbell, the key set costumer for the original series and costume supervisor for Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life, often uses her TikTok account to debunk rumors and share stories from her days on the sets. In a pair of recent viral videos, she addressed the debate over Rory’s baby daddy in the revival.

Alexis Bledel as Rory and Matt Czuchry as Logan in ‘Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life’ | Saeed Adyani/Netflix

‘Gilmore Girls’ has 3 contenders for the father of Rory’s baby

The identity of the father of Rory Gilmore’s (Alexis Bledel) unborn child is one of Gilmore Girls‘ greatest mysteries. At the end of A Year in the Life, Rory turned to Lorelai (Lauren Graham) and told her mother she was pregnant. The series ended there, leaving fans to forever debate the baby daddy. Some viewers think the answer is obvious, while others aren’t so sure. Only series creator Amy Sherman-Palladino and Logan Huntzberger actor Matt Czuchry know the truth.

The father could be Paul (Jack Carpenter), Rory’s oft-forgotten boyfriend of about three years. It also could be Logan, with whom Rory had an affair. But we also can’t forget about the one-night stand with the guy in a Wookiee costume.

In addition to these three contenders, fans have theorized that the father is somehow Jess Mariano (Milo Ventimiglia). Some have wondered if Rory is a surrogate mother for Paris Geller’s (Liza Weil) agency, possibly carrying Lorelai and Luke’s (Scott Patterson) child.

‘Gilmore Girls’ costumer Valerie Campbell debunked the most popular fan theories

Campbell shared her thoughts on all of the above Gilmore Girls theories about the father in a set of videos over the weekend. In the first video, she debunked Paul and the Wookiee being the father, citing the timeline as her evidence. Paul was first seen in the “Winter” episode, where it was obvious that Rory forgot about him often. She likely didn’t see him enough to sleep together. Even if she did, she would have given birth by the “Fall” episode, when she told Lorelai about her pregnancy.

As for the Wookiee, Rory had sex with him in the “Spring” episode. By the fall, she would have been showing in her tummy and would have long known she was pregnant. Campbell stressed that she “never gave [Rory] a pregnancy belly.”

In a second video, Campbell addressed theories about Jess and surrogacy.

“Seriously guys, it’s not immaculate conception,” Campbell joked, commenting on the fact that Jess and Rory never slept together. She argued that if they did sleep together, it definitely would have been shown on AYITL.

Finally, Campbell mentioned the surrogacy laws in Connecticut, which are fairly strict. Also, in general, people typically have to have given birth at least once in order to become a surrogate. There’s also the question of whether or not Rory carrying the baby of her mom and stepfather is too unusual.

Valerie Campbell says it’s ‘obvious’ the father is Logan

In Campbell’s mind, there’s only one person who makes sense: Logan. She said in the first video that he is the “obvious” choice. For one thing, the timing matches up, as Rory and Logan slept together just a few weeks before she told her mom about the pregnancy.

In a comment, Campbell also agreed with a fan who pointed out the conversation Rory had with her own father, Christopher (David Sutcliffe), just before the pregnancy reveal. In essence, she asked Chris about being a mostly absent father, foreshadowing how it would likely be with Logan. After all, many viewers have theorized that Logan is an equal to Chris. (By that logic, Jess is an equal to Luke, which means there’s still hope for all the Rory/Jess stans.)

Gilmore Girls and Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life are now streaming on Netflix.