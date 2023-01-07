‘Gilmore Girls’ Costumer Thought the Final Words of the Series Were Going to Be Something Entirely Different

Gilmore Girls fans were excited when the series returned for a revival in 2016. Not only did it allow fans to catch up with Lorelai and Rory Gilmore, but it finally gave show creator Amy Sherman-Palladino a chance to end the show on her terms, something she didn't get to do after her season 6 exit. Sherman-Palladino had always planned to end Gilmore Girls with the final words that revealed Rory's pregnancy. That's not what one crew member was told about the planned ending, though.

Key costumer, Valerie Campbell, believed Amy Sherman-Palladino planned an adoption storyline for the end of ‘Gilmore Girls’

Costumer Valerie Campbell has opened up about her time on Gilmore Girls on TikTok. Campbell has been sharing her experiences and behind-the-scene facts on the social media platform for months. She recently revealed that she had spent years assuming Amy Sherman-Palladino’s planned ending was very different from what the final four words ended up being.

Campbell revealed that a fellow crew member told her that the final four words of the series would announce that one of the Gilmores was adopted. Campbell didn’t go into detail. Still, we could presume a scene like that would reveal that Lorelai Gilmore, who always felt like an outcast in her family’s stuffy world, was adopted.

Campbell revealed that she went about her life assuming those were the final four words until the Netflix revival. According to Campbell, she didn’t learn the four words until the series aired. Still, she had a big clue during the filming of the scene. Campbell was on set but wasn’t wearing a headset when the scene was filmed. She couldn’t hear Rory and Lorelai talking, but Lauren Graham’s stepmother revealed that the final scene informed Lorelai that Rory Gilmore was pregnant.

Who is the father of Rory’s baby?

The final four words of Gilmore Girls revealed that Rory was pregnant. She never mentioned who fathered the baby, though. Admittedly, the scene hits differently than it would have if Rory had been a 22-year-old recent college graduate instead of a 30-something listless freelancer. Still, the moment was impactful. Fans have now spent the years since the revival arguing over the paternity of Rory’s child.

Most fans assume that Logan Huntzberger fathered Rory’s baby because the timing makes sense. It would also ensure Rory’s life mirrored Lorelai’s journey. Does anyone know for sure who the baby’s father is, though? Apparently yes. Matt Czuchry, the actor who played Logan Huntzberger, has admitted to knowing who the father of Rory’s baby is, but he won’t be dropping that bombshell. Perhaps he is holding out to see if a second season of Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life ever gets made.

Why didn’t ‘Gilmore Girls’ end with the final four words?

Fans of Gilmore Girls only learned what Amy Sherman-Palladino had planned for the original series in 2016. So, why didn’t the original series end with Sherman-Palladino’s planned final words? She didn’t write the last season of the show.

Sherman-Palladino and Dan Palladino left Gilmore Girls at the end of season 6 due to a contract dispute. David Rosenthal took over as the showrunner in its final season. Rosenthal had worked on previous seasons of the show before being elevated to showrunner. He was not involved in the Netflix revival.