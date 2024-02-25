Lauren Graham has always kept her private life pretty quiet. While starring on Gilmore Girls, she was rarely seen out and about with a love interest. That all changed after she hooked up with Peter Krause. The duo started dating after they began working together on Parenthood. They dated for a decade before ending their partnership in 2022. In interviews following the breakup, Graham admitted there were still moments of sadness about the end of the relationship. Still, she wasn’t ready to give up on love. So, does Lauren Graham currently have a boyfriend?

Lauren Graham has been pretty busy, but she hasn’t appeared with a new boyfriend

In 2022, after a decade together, Lauren Graham announced the end of her only truly public relationship. The Gilmore Girls star and Peter Krause ended their romance after Graham returned from spending five months on set. While she tried to remain vague about the reason behind her split, she put the breakup down to a “fundamental difference” in values. That was more than a year ago.

Peter Krause and Lauren Graham | Barry King/FilmMagic

Graham has spent the time since her breakup writing and working. She moved houses and published a new book. While there has been a lot of movement in her professional life, she hasn’t appeared out with a new love. At the very least, Graham has yet to debut a new relationship since moving out of the home she shared with Krause.

Krause also has yet to step out with a new love since ending his romance. While Graham offered vague explanations about the end of her relationship, Krause has been tight-lipped. It seems the actor has spent most of his time working. He currently appears on 9-1-1.

Lauren Graham is open to finding love again

While the Gilmore Girls star has yet to debut a new romance to the public, she isn’t against the idea of finding love. Lauren Graham was open about her desire to find a new boyfriend not long after announcing her split from Krause. In a 2022 interview with People, Graham said she wouldn’t be joining any dating sites to find Mr. Right but was nonetheless open to a romantic entanglement.

Lauren Graham | Sonia Moskowitz/Getty Images

She told the publication that at this point in her life, she’s really focused on finding someone to have fun with. She said that she can have fun with someone because she’s in the “rare” position of having more than she ever needs or expected to have. As for traits she’s searching for, she told People that kindness and a good sense of humor are necessary.