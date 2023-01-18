‘Ginny & Georgia’: Why Georgia Rejects Joe, Brianne Howey Says She’s ‘Stuck in Survival Mode’

Netflix’s Ginny & Georgia Season 2 included multiple intense scenes. One of them was Georgia Miller (Brianne Howey), rejecting Joe (Raymond Ablack). Howey explained why Georgia broke her friend’s heart.

Joe confronts Georgia in ‘Ginny & Georgia’ Season 2

Raymond Ablack as Joe hugs Brianne Howey as Georgia in ‘Ginny & Georgia’ | Amanda Matlovich/Netflix © 2022

Season 1 showed Joe and Georgia having playful chemistry. She usually annoyed him while he was busy working. But fans found out they met when they were teenagers, so there’s history there.

Georgia was planning her wedding to Paul (Scott Porter) in season 2. Joe tried to move on by hooking up with Cynthia Fuller (Sabrina Grdevich). But he ended that and decided to make a big gesture before Georgia’s wedding.

In “Kill Gil” Joe shows up at Georgia’s home to give her the sunglasses she left. Georgia confronts him for hooking up with Cynthia.

“You didn’t tell me,” Georgia said. “And now these?” She held up the sunglasses. “Joe…do you know what these are?”

He revealed he did remember when he gave her the sunglasses when they were younger. Joe called her out for flirting with him and coming to his town. “But do you have feelings for me?” he asked. “Because damn it, Georgia, there’s something to feel here, right?”

“I’m getting married,” Georgia replied. He asked if she had ever thought of being with him. “Joe…I mean…Look, you said it yourself, there’s nothing I don’t think of,” she answered.

Brianne Howey says Georgia is too focused on surviving to deal with Joe

Howey, Atonia Gentry, Felix Mallard, and Sara Waisglass filmed a YouTube video reacting to fan theories about season 2. One of them claimed Joe and Georgia will have “something going on in season 2.”

“There’s a lot of really sweet Joe and Georgia moments this season,” Howey said. “I think there is so much chemistry and subtext between these two characters. But the scene where he comes to the house, it’s the wrong time and the wrong place.”

“Georgia is so stuck in survival mode,” the actor continued. “She just truly can’t wrap her head around anything else right now. She’s very committed to this plan that she has with Paul and protecting her family.”

Does that mean Georgia is still using Paul?

Ginny & Georgia Season 2 premieres in 12 hours! pic.twitter.com/YZAzm8yjzH — Netflix (@netflix) January 4, 2023

The beginning of Georgia’s pursuit of Paul was obviously about survival. She loved that he was the mayor and therefore had power in the community. It’s a cherry on top that he’s good-looking.

She misused his political funds, which could lead to legal trouble. But in season 2, Paul started to become part of Georgia’s family in a major way. The mother came clean about her criminal past, and he accepted her.

However, Howey saying Georgia had to stick with her plan and was still in survival mode shows that Paul is still a practical choice for her. It’s not totally about the heart. Time will tell if Georgia starts seeing Joe as an option once she feels safer.