‘Ginny & Georgia’: Brianne Howey’s 1 Problem on Set, Says Antonia Gentry Is ‘Healthier’

Every actor has their weakness. Brianne Howey revealed her problem while filming the Netflix show and how her co-star is healthier. The Ginny & Georgia star isn’t afraid to reveal her personality and how it’s different from her character.

Brianne Howey is very different from her ‘Ginny & Georgia’ character

Brianne Howey as Georgia Miller in ‘Ginny & Georgia’ Season 2 | Amanda Matlovich/Netflix

Georgia Miller had a rough time growing up. The Southern girl ran away from home, got pregnant at 15, and turned to a life of crime to make ends meet.

Howey, in real life, is from Los Angeles and has been acting since 2008. Her first TV role was on 90210 in 2010. The actor told Shape that she isn’t as fearless as her character.

“[Georgia] isn’t afraid to take up space, which I think is something that I’m always still a little bit afraid of on a personal level,” the actor admitted. “Despite her past that deals, unfortunately, with a lot of grief and generational trauma, she hasn’t let it define her. Instead, she’s consistently redefining herself almost to the point where she’s too much of a chameleon and you don’t exactly know what you’re getting into because she wears so many masks, but I love that about her.”

Redefining herself for Georgia often means packing up her two kids and moving to a new town. In season 1, we see the family move to Massachusetts after Georgia killed her husband. She pushes her way into the life of the most powerful man in town, Paul Randolph (Scott Porter).

Brianne Howey admits to being a perfectionist on the ‘Ginny & Georgia’ set

Howey and Antonia Gentry answered questions together in a video for Seventeen. They answered who is the biggest perfectionist.

“I think you are,” Gentry answered immediately. “Yeah, unfortunately, that one’s me,” Howey agreed. “We’re working on it, you know.” She said she admires how Gentry isn’t one.

“You don’t sweat the small stuff,” Howey explained when Gentry laughed. “It’s good. It’s way healthier.”

Gentry said she loves Howey’s attention to detail. “I know it probably drives you up a wall,” she told her. “But I’m like, ‘Whoa, Brianne’s so prepared.’ And I’m like, ‘What’s this?’”

They both admitted there are times they get delirious on set. “There’s an energy, and we can’t stop making each other laugh,” Gentry revealed. Howey explained this tends to happen after they’ve been working for a very long time.

Brianne Howey and Antonia Gentry have trouble with “tongue twisters” in their scenes

The co-stars were also asked about the funniest things that happened on set. Gentry explained there are little things like them getting caught in tongue twisters.

“I think sometimes with Georgia’s character she says a lot all at once. So the tongue twisting,” she said.

“Rehearsals are always kind of funny because this is ridiculous,” Howey added. The characters do tend to find themselves in ridiculous situations so that only makes sense. But having a lot of lines as a perfectionist might be frustrating.