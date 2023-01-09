‘Glass Onion’ Star Daniel Craig Reflects on the Return of Whodunits: ‘We All Need a Good Laugh Right Now’

Knives Out sequel Glass Onion is making the rounds on Netflix, reigniting viewers’ love of Detective Benoit Blanc (Daniel Craig) (and the whodunits he’s drawn to). Given the hype surrounding Knives Out and Glass Onion, it’s clear murder mysteries are making a comeback. Daniel Craig has thoughts about why that is — and it has to do with finding humor in the way things are.

‘Knives Out’ and ‘Glass Onion’ are both whodunits

Knives Out and Glass Onion are both considered whodunits, and they have a much different feel than other stories with mysteries at their core. Rian Johnson’s films embrace a fun, often comical approach to storytelling, with clues scattered throughout their runs.

Both Knives Out and Glass Onion have been compared to Agatha Christie’s novels, and it’s hard to deny the similarities. And for those involved with the films, that overlap is precisely why fans are drawn to these movies.

Daniel Craig thinks audiences ‘need a good laugh right now’

Daniel Craig in ‘Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery’ | Netflix

During an interview with The Guardian, Glass Onion star Daniel Craig reflected on what makes the movie — and its predecessor — so compelling. He echoed director Rian Johnson, emphasizing how the commentary that accompanies these mysteries makes them appealing:

“Rian [Johnson] puts it more eloquently than I could. He says that Agatha Christie didn’t write historical novels, she wrote what was happening at the time. If she was writing now, there would be a tech billionaire. Her books are social commentaries, and they’re a good laugh. We all need a good laugh right now.”

He’s right that films like Knives Out and Glass Onion take a humorous approach to modern social issues. From the tech bros Craig references to the COVID-19 pandemic, Glass Onion captures it all. And it won’t be the last time we enjoy a whodunit from the mind of Rian Johnson. He and Craig will be back for another mystery in a follow-up to Knives Out and Glass Onion.

Daniel Craig will return in a sequel to ‘Knives Out’ and ‘Glass Onion’

Whether Daniel Craig’s theory about Glass Onion‘s appeal rings true or not, it’s clear the film is drawing viewers. And they can look forward to another appearance from Detective Blanc. In March 2021, Variety reported that Netflix purchased the rights to two Knives Out sequels. That means we can expect another film without waiting for an announcement from the streamer.

There’s no telling where Detective Blanc will journey next, but his coming mystery will no doubt feature more comical commentary. In the meantime, there’s plenty of reason to watch Glass Onion again.

Glass Onion is currently streaming on Netflix.

