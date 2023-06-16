Get to know more about professional golfer Rickie Fowler's wife Allison Stokke and where you may have seen her before.

Rickie Fowler is well-known in golf circles. He’s won multiple PGA Tour championships and finished in the top 3 in the four Majors during his career. Fowler is only one of three golfers to shoot 62 in a major championship, which he did at the 2023 U.S. Open.

While his accomplishments in the sport are well documented, fans have questions about the woman by his side cheering him on at tournaments. Here’s more about Fowler’s wife Allison Stokke.

Golfer Rickie Fowler walking with wife Allison Stokke during the Par 3 Contest prior to the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club | Andrew Redington/Getty Images

Fowler and Stokke got together after he slid into her DMs

Fowler and Stokke got together in 2017 after the golfer sent her a message on social media.

“I reached out to her. It seemed like she was the kind of person that would fit with who I am,” Fowler previously said in an interview with Rocket Mortgage. “[She’s] very genuine, obviously beautiful, and someone that I felt would be fun to be around.”

The two began dating and after about a year into their relationship, Fowler got down on one knee and popped the question. They were married on Oct. 5, 2019, on a beach in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, in front of family and friends.

“I’ve always looked forward to that moment walking down the aisle,” Stokke gushed to Vogue after their nuptials. “It was pretty incredible to see him out there smiling and all of our close friends and family looking back … It was an amazing night!”

Rickie Fowler and Allison Stokke pose with Team United States before the Ryder Cup gala dinner | Richard Heathcote/Getty Images

She’s an athlete too

Like Fowler, his bride is an athlete as well.

Stokke is a pole vaulter who broke a number of records when she was in high school. She received an athletic scholarship and attended the University of California, Berkeley where she studied sociology. She broke a record as a member of the college’s track and field team during her freshman year and competed in two NCAA Division I championships. She placed 8th at the Pac-10 championships her junior year and in her senior year, she was ranked second in the country for pole vaulting.

Stokke tried out for the U.S. Olympic team prior to the 2012 London Games but did not make the qualifying jump.

You may recognize Stokke from her ad campaigns. After college, she became a sportswear model for Nike, Uniqlo, and Athleta. She also did some work for GoPro when she attached a camera to the pole which showed different angles and the inner workings of the sport.

Rickie Fowler’s wife Allison Stokke looks on during the Par 3 Contest | David Cannon/Getty Images

Stokke is a mother now too

Stokke is now a mother as well.

In June 2021, the couple announced that they were expecting their first child.

Fowler spoke to PGATour.com about waiting to share the happy news recalling: “I was excited. She was excited. I was kind of waiting to be able to share with people, and then that’s kind of when it starts to become real. So we’ve been able to share it with friends and family a little earlier and then started to share with more people and now everyone knows.

“It’s pretty cool and pretty special. I think a lot of it early on was just making sure things were going smoothly, making sure Allison was healthy, feeling good, making sure the baby was healthy. We’re all good in that department.”

Their daughter, Maya, was born on Nov. 18, 2021.