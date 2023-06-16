Find out more about professional golfer and 2022 U.S. Open Champion Matt Fitzpatrick and the woman he's in a relationship with.

Matt Fitzpatrick is an English golfer who turned professional in 2014. Since then he’s racked up wins at the British Masters, the RBC Heritage, and the 2022 U.S. Open.

His accomplishments have fans interested in his life off the course and the posts with his girlfriend on social media have his followers wanting to know more about Katherine Gaal too.

Golfer Matt Fitzpatrick of England holding trophy with girlfriend Katherine Gaal after winning the RBC Heritage at Harbour Town Golf Links | Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty Images

When Fitzpatrick and Gaal started dating

Fitzpatrick and Gaal began dating (or at least became Instagram official) in January 2023 when the athlete shared several snaps with his lady on a golf course in Hawaii.

In February, the pair attended the premiere of Netflix’s Full Swing and posed for photos on the red carpet together.

Gaal was then by her beau’s side during Masters Week at Augusta National Golf Club in early April and celebrated with him when he won the RBC Heritage at Harbour Town Golf Links later that month.

Matt Fitzpatrick poses with girlfriend Katherine Gaal during the Par 3 contest prior to the 2023 Masters Tournament | Andrew Redington/Getty Images

Gaal was a Miss New Jersey runner-up

Gaal was born in New Jersey and came in first runner-up at the 2013 Miss New Jersey USA pageant.

Gaal’s social media accounts are private but per her LinkedIn page, she attended Pennsylvania State University where she was a member of the Pi Beta Phi sorority and earned a bachelor’s degree in finance and broadcast journalism.

Fitzpatrick’s girlfriend previously worked as a sales marketing manager at 2 River Group. She also earned her K-6 alternative route to teaching certification and alternative route special education certification while she worked full-time at Bay Head School as a second and third-grade paraprofessional.

Today, Gaal is the regional marketing manager at the software development company Commvault.

Matt Fitzpatrick poses for photo in the Heritage Plaid tartan jacket alongside girlfriend Katherine Gaal | Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Who Fitzpatrick dated before Gaal

Before he and Gaal got together, the golfer dated former tennis player Deniz Khazaniuk (Khazan). Golf Monthly reported that Fitzpatrick called his now ex-girlfriend, whose family is from Ukraine, following Russia’s invasion of the country and what she told him helped put his career in perspective.

“She was telling me about her gran who had a couple of strokes recently and can hardly walk, so she can’t go anywhere,” he recalled. “Then she told me about her uncle who had just packed his bags and was off to fight … I was sitting there in Florida ready to practice and it hit me, the contrast between the fact he might never come back and what I do.

“I’d already decided to be a little easier on myself and appreciate all that I have. But that phone call just emphasized I don’t want to be miserable for the rest of my life worrying about winning golf tournaments. Sure, I want to win but there has to be a balance.”