HGTV star Mina Starsiak Hawk is no longer on speaking terms with fellow Good Bones cast member Cory Miller. She opened up about the status of their friendship on a recent episode of her podcast.

Mina Starsiak Hawk addresses her friendship with Cory Miller

Starsiak Hawk co-hosted Good Bones with her mom, Karen Laine. Miller is a contractor who appeared on the show. At some point, fans noticed that Starsiak Hawk and Miller were no longer following each other on Instagram, prompting her to address the status of their relationship on her podcast.

“So, there’s been enough questions about Cory that I’m going to try to address this in a respectful way, again, understanding that I have a platform that he maybe doesn’t have,” she said in the Dec. 11 episode of Mina AF. “Cory and I are not on speaking terms. I am positive that there are things he feels like I did to him, and I’ve known him since he was 11, and I’ve always had a soft spot for him.”

The home renovation pro didn’t go into details about what led to her falling out with Miller. But she did say that there were “a couple things that happened towards the end” that she couldn’t “move on from.”

As for why she no longer follows Miller on social media? “I just don’t want that energy in my life,” she said. She explained that she didn’t want to “hate follow” her former co-star and wanted to “separate” him from her world.

The situation is a “super bummer,” Starsiak Hawk said, stressing that she was only sharing her version of events and acknowledging that Miller likely had a different perspective on how things played out.

Miller addressed his relationship with Starsiak Hawk in the comments of a social media post earlier this year. In May, he told a fan on Instagram that while they no longer worked together everything between them was “great.”

‘Good Bones’ isending after eight seasons

Mina Starsiak Hawk and Karen E. Laine of ‘Good Bones’ | Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Cost Plus World Market

Good Bones recently wrapped up its run after eight seasons on HGTV.

“It’s the end of an era,” Starsiak Hawk said when announcing her news in an August episode of her podcast. “I mean, I had to say goodbye to some people today that I have spent my last almost 10 years with.”

She added that the combined pressures of filming the show and managing multiple renovations eventually became too much.

“All the things that I was putting on myself, it was making it really, really hard to function as, like, a normal human being,” she said.

While Starsiak Hawk appears to be stepping away from TV, Miller has hinted that he might still continue to work with the network. When a fan commented on a November Instagram post that they missed seeing him on HGTV, he replied, “Not over yet!”

