Gwen Stefani wasn’t a country girl before meeting her husband, Blake Shelton, but she adapted to life in Oklahoma. The ’90s rockstar loves living on Shelton’s Oklahoma ranch, and her recent duet with Shelton, “Purple Irises,” shows off her softer side. A fashion psychologist analyzed Stefani’s new look and said it might be all to “please” Shelton.

Gwen Stefani grew up in California but fully embraced country life with Blake Shelton. In 2024, Stefani often plants flowerbeds on Shelton’s Oklahoma ranch. The couple also sings country music together. Some fans love the No Doubt singer’s transformation through the years. But fashion psychologist Carolyn Mair thinks Stefani’s new style is “aging her.”

“Gwen has completely transformed her face, but her new clothes are frumpy,” Mair told The Sun. “The combination of the aging clothes, young face, and big hair makes her look quite different and is a mistake. The clothes and face are incongruous because, facially, she looks younger than when she was around 18. Now, Gwen sometimes looks super frumpy with her fashion choice and bigger, blonder hair.

Mair suggested that Stefani’s style change has to do with pleasing Shelton, as Shelton hasn’t changed his style for Stefani. “Maybe Gwen is influenced by what is happening in her personal life with Blake,” the psychologist continued. She could want to dress more coupley because they want to show they are a team. The other angle is that she might be trying to please Blake. Gwen might be showing him she aligns with his values and wants to fit in with his social group.”

Gwen Stefani’s stylist, Sonja Christensen, talked about the icon’s evolving style

Gwen Stefani’s style has greatly changed, even before she met Blake Shelton. From ’90s rocker to pin-up and vintage chic, she’s kept fans guessing through the years. “I think Gwen is the ultimate 21st-century pin-up,’ Stefan Lindemann of Grazia magazine told The Guardian in 2007. “She’s modern-retro. She plays on the pin-up thing with her vintage aesthetic, but she’s also ultra-modern.”

Stefani’s stylist, Sonja Christensen, spoke to PopSugar in 2020 about the pop superstar’s changing look. She noted that Stefani isn’t afraid to “take risks” with her clothes.

“From the ’90s compared to today, I’d characterize Gwen’s style as a beautiful evolution; a mix of pop, punk, a hint of country meets high fashion, and a bit sexy,” Christensen explained. “Just as she’s evolved as an artist, so has her style. She has really embraced her feminine side and her iconic tomboy style from back then. She has added more pink, a little sparkle, and fringe.”

Blake Shelton says all his wife listens to is country music now

Not only does Gwen Stefani incorporate Oklahoma living with her style, but she also embraces country music. Blake Shelton told the iHeart Radio Theater that all his wife listens to is country music after marrying him.

“I’ll tell you what, since we’ve been together, I mean, this girl has literally fallen in love with country music,” Shelton said, according to Entertainment Tonight. “It’s all that she listens to; it’s all that’s on in her car. And it’s not to do with me or anything. It’s just, she grew up in Anaheim and then moved to Los Angeles. She didn’t hear a lot of country music is all I’m saying. Her parents abused her with this other music they played. Music abuse, I’m telling you, music abuse. She just wasn’t exposed to a lot of country music. But now, it’s all she listens to.”

