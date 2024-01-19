Gwen Stefani felt her fame might’ve done more harm than good when it came to raising her new children.

Gwen Stefani shares three children with husband Blake Shelton, with two of them being from her previous marriage with Gavin Rossdale. But the singer wondered if her fame would do more of a disservice to her children and their growth.

Gwen Stefani worried about the impact her celebrity would have on her kids

Stefani underestimated the impact having children would have on her life. She figured she’d enjoy some of the same freedoms she had before giving birth. But Stefani learned quickly that she had to adjust her lifestyle a little bit to accommodate her growing family.

“I was in a band and free my whole life, so I always thought I would be really free with [my kids] and do whatever I wanted, like, ‘Oh, I’ll take them out of school,’” Stefanie once told People. “But you learn that when they have boundaries is when they feel the safest.”

Stefani also touched on one of the biggest fears she had when it came to raising her children.

“I see a constant fear of ‘How am I gonna make sure these kids are good people?’ I feel like naturally it’s so easy for them to be naughty, and you get more and more worried about it the older they get,” she said.

Apart from that, Stefani had another reasonable fear regarding her kids growing up in the spotlight. Stefani is one of the most recognizable stars in the world, and she didn’t want her fame to get in the way of her children’s development.

“The biggest sacrifice is the kids, their privacy, a responsibility for them and not knowing if this is going to ruin their lives. They’re so exposed they don’t have a choice. That scares me a lot,” Stefani once said according to Contact Music. “But I think it’s going to be fine. My children are very loved. Hopefully, they’re going to grow up and not be crazy because of it. I just don’t think there are that many sacrifices – I really don’t want it to all go away.”

Why Gwen Stefani regretted telling people that she wanted to start a family

Back in 2005, Stefani already let slip that she was interested in starting a family. Because of this, a lot of the conversations she’d have with the media centered around her desire to have children. This eventually backfired, and the “Holla Back” singer found herself wishing she’d never opened up at all about wanting to be a mother.

“I get asked when I’m having a baby in every interview,” Stefani said in a separate People interview. “Like today, I talked to these morning-show announcers: ‘Gwen! So when are you going to have a baby?! … When I get pregnant, I will tell everybody, trust me. And I want a big friggin’ shower, okay?’”

The child Gwen Stefani considered a miracle

Stefani gave birth to her firstborn in 2006 and had another child two years afterward. Although she may love all of her sons equally, her third son came as a bit of a surprise. He was her first child who Stefani had with Shelton, who she gave birth to a bit later on in life.

“I never thought I would actually be in preschool again because I had him so late,” she once said in an interview with Today. “It was such a miracle surprise that I had him in the first place, so I’m just trying to savor every moment. But when you get to real school, you realize you’re at the beginning of homework and everything else.”

She gave further credit to Shelton for helping her manage their growing household.

“He’s been helping me out a lot,” she said. “I get to the point where I’m like ‘hurry up and get home I need help!'”