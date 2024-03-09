Gwen Stefani has come a long way since her early days with No Doubt. In 2024, she’s singing country duets with her ultra-famous husband, Blake Shelton, while living on his Oklahoma ranch with her three boys. Recently, Stefani recounted a time when she partied way too hard with her bandmates. Here’s what she said about having a “horrible drinking experience.”

Gwen Stefani recounted the ‘horrible drinking experience’ she had with No Doubt

Gwen Stefani spoke to Ted Stryker and Chris Booker on ALT 98.7 FM, and the show hosts mentioned Stefani’s early days with No Doubt. When No Doubt had their first no. 1 record, Stefani said she “partied for the first time” and learned a valuable lesson about drinking.

At the time, Stefani and the band were in New York celebrating their first no. 1 record. “I went down from my hotel room — the guys had already gone,” Stefani began. “I went to the bar with the roadies that we had. … They were like, ‘C’mon, we should do a tequila shot.’ I never drink, because I couldn’t drink and do those shows. I just wasn’t a drinker, but they were. So, I did a shot. I was sitting there, and I was like, ‘Oh my gosh, I know why they do this! This is so fun!’ And I was doing the shots.”

Unfortunately, Stefani found herself too drunk by the time she got to the party for the record. “We get to the place, and the security guard had me,” she continued. “I was so drunk, and I never drink. They walked me through a horseshoe and walked me back into the car, put me in the car, put me in my hotel room. I barfed in the bathtub the entire night.”

“I don’t remember anything, but I do remember what a horrible drinking experience,” she added. “Children, do not drink, ever.”

Gwen Stefani singing with No Doubt | Noam Galai/WireImage

Blake Shelton wanted to cut back on his drinking to set a good example for his wife’s kids

Gwen Stefani isn’t a big alcohol drinker — but Blake Shelton is. The country music star loves to drink, though he’s mentioned several times that he hopes to cut back on his consumption.

“Well, I haven’t been able to stop drinking yet. That’s my New Year’s resolution this year: To either cut back or stop drinking altogether,” Shelton said regarding his New Year’s resolution for 2024, according to In Touch Weekly. “I said it.”

A source explained that Stefani doesn’t push Shelton to drink less, but she supports his decision from a health perspective. “He knows people will be surprised to hear his resolution,” the source stated. “[Stefani] hasn’t pushed him, but obviously, there are health benefits to cutting back on alcohol, so she’s supportive. Plus, it’s a good example for his stepsons, two of whom are now in their teens. It’s a win-win for everyone.”

The source added that Shelton will only quit drinking for himself and no one else. “Blake famously loves to be provocative, and declaring that he’s going to quit drinking is just the kind of thing he would say to cause a stir,” the source explained. “But he’s never cared what anyone thinks. If he really does quit, it will be for him.”

