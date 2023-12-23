'The Voice' star Gwen Stefani has kids with expensive taste. Here's what she said her oldest son wanted for Christmas years ago.

The Voice stars Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani have already decorated the Oklahoma ranch for Christmas in 2023. Stefani shares her kids with her ex-husband, rocker Gavin Rossdale, and the kids are experiencing a new way of life in the country thanks to Shelton. Years ago, Stefani said her kids looked forward to getting luxury brand items for Christmas. Here are the brands she mentioned.

Gwen Stefani says her oldest child wanted Gucci and Goyard for Christmas in 2017

The Voice Season 24 fans know Gwen Stefani for her incredible style. The No Doubt singer hit the stage as a coach in fabulous, funky statement pieces each week — and it makes perfect sense that her kids are well aware of what’s in style. In 2017, she told People that her “spoiled” three boys started asking for luxury-brand items for Christmas. At the time, her oldest son, Kingson, was 11, Zuma was 9, and Apollo was 3.

“The oldest one has just started to get into liking brands and knowing what that is,” Stefani told People regarding Kingston. “I remember that age — like, fifth grade — and for us, it was Polo and Chemin de Fer jeans and designer jeans and IZOD. My oldest wants Gucci and Goyard for Christmas. I’m like, ‘Dude, how do you even know these things?!’ I’m going to keep saying Gucci, and hopefully, Gucci is going to send him something, right?”

“Kingston knows that I get sent stuff,” Stefani continued, referring to brands who send her free products to try. “They’re so spoiled! I don’t know what I’m going to do.”

It’s unclear what Stefani’s kids want for Christmas in 2023, as they’re significantly older now. Kingston is 17, Zuma is 15, and Apollo is 9. Blake Shelton’s influence might push them further away from luxury brands and more toward outdoor gear.

Blake Shelton says Christmas morning with the kids is ‘chaos’

Gwen Stefani’s kids beside Blake Shelton | Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

Blake Shelton adores stepparenting Gwen Stefani’s three boys. Shelton has stepparents himself, and he knows what an important and impressionable job it is. He loves showing the kids all Oklahoma has to offer, and, of course, he enjoys spending the holidays with the whole family. But he admits that Christmas is total chaos.

“You know, it’s chaos. Let’s just face it,” Shelton told E! News in 2019. “At our house, it’s literally chaos. There’s not one thing outside of just—they have that moment when they run through the wrapping paper wall that she sets up every year. That’s about the only thing that I think consistently happens. You know, one year, there will be a fight over a toy that the other ones didn’t get. And the next year, they all get along.”

The 2023 family Christmas card shows Gwen Stefani, Blake Shelton, and the boys looking dapper

Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani, and her three boys look incredible in their 2023 Christmas card. According to People, Tan artist Isabel Alysa posted an online photo of the card sent to her by The Voice coaches.

The card shows Stefani wearing a floor-length feathered gown with Kingston, Zuma, and Apollo beside her in black suits, white undershirts, and black ties. Shelton also wears a black suit while laughing and putting his arm around Kingston. “Happy Holidays, with love from Gwen, Blake, and the boys,” the card reads.

We don’t know who else received the Stefani-Shelton Christmas card, but given the smiles on everyone’s faces, it seems like the happy family had a blast creating the moment.

