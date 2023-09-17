After three divorces, Halle Berry's child support payments are likely so high because of her superstar status.

Halle Berry is one of Hollywood’s most established performers. A star who rose to fame for playing real-life icon Dorothy Dandridge, Berry quickly proved she was capable of playing any role, from horror to romance. Known for her beauty and talent, Berry has remained a mainstay in the entertainment industry for nearly 30 years.

Even as Berry’s professional life thrives, her personal life has gone through serious ups and downs. Berry has been married three times, most recently to French actor Olivier Martinez. Her third divorce has been contentious, contributing to Berry’s hefty child support payment drama.

Halle Berry third divorce

Berry and Martinez started dating in 2010 after meeting on the set of the film Dark Tide. The two embarked on an epic love affair that ultimately resulted in an engagement announcement in 2012. Berry and Martinez got married in July 2013 in a rustic French home.

The couple welcomed a son named Maceo just a few months later in that same year. However, in 2015, after just two years of marriage, Berry and Martinez announced that they were divorcing.

The divorce would last much longer than the courtship or the marriage. As People reports, the divorce wasn’t finalized until August 2023, eight full years after the original divorce filing.

Halle Berry child support

Ultimately, custody and child support contributed to prolonging the divorce proceedings. Berry and Martinez negotiated over child support payments for years. In the summer of 2023, the former couple finally reached an agreement. Berry agreed to pay Martinez $8,000 a month in child support, along with 4.3% of any income she receives above $2,000,000 in additional support.

She and Martinez will share joint custody of Maceo. Berry will pay the costs of her son’s private school tuition, uniforms, and school supplies, along with any extracurricular activities. The actor will also pay Martinez back for any of these costs from the 2023/24 school year, per the new custody and support agreement.

Berry’s child support arrangement with Martinez is her second. Following Berry’s split from model Gabriel Aubry in 2010, the actor entered into a custody dispute over their daughter Nahla. This one resulted in Berry having to pay her ex $16,000 per month. She also must pay retroactive support for Aubry, totaling $115,000, along with legal fees for her ex, which totaled $300,000. Interestingly, Berry and Aubrey were never married.

Halle Berry other divorces

Berry’s child support payments are likely so high because of her superstar status. She’s a household name as compared to her ex-partners, who are successful in their industries but not as famous as Berry. In addition to her partnerships with Martinez and Aubry, Berry has been married two additional times.

Her first marriage to now-retired MLB star David Justice took place before Berry was famous. The two tied the knot in 1993 and were married for almost five full years before divorcing in 1997. The marriage didn’t produce any children.

Berry’s second marriage was to Eric Benét. Berry and the soul musician got married in 2001. Similarly to her first marriage, it only lasted a little over four years. The two divorced in 2005. After their split, Berry went on to date Aubry, and the rest is history.

These days, Berry is in a committed relationship with singer-songwriter Van Hunt. According to People, the Monster’s Ball star is happy with the way things are and isn’t even considering marriage.