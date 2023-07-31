Curl up on the couch and spend your summer nights with Hallmark Channel. The feel-good network has a full lineup of new rom-coms to enjoy in August 2023, including movies starring fan-favorites Hallmark actors Andrew Walker and Alexa and Carlos PenaVega. New movies premiere on Saturday nights throughout the month. Keep reading for the complete Hallmark “Summer Nights” movie schedule.

‘Making Waves’

Holland Roden from Teen Wolf and Corey Cott of Newsies co-star in Making Waves. Roden plays Amelia, a music executive who heads to a festival in the hopes of signing an elusive new band. To her shock, she discovers the group is fronted by her childhood summer sweetheart Will (Cott). As Amelia tries to convince Will to sign with her label, she realizes she can’t ignore her feelings for him.

Making Waves airs Saturday, August 5 at 8 p.m. ET.

‘A Safari Romance’

Andrew Walker and Brittany Bristow in ‘A Safari Romance’ | ©2023 Hallmark Media/Photographer: Courtesy Leif Films

Three Wise Men and a Baby star Andrew Walker teams up with Brittany Bristow for A Safari Romance, which was filmed on location in Africa. Bristow plays Megan, a research scientist living in South Africa, where she’s working as a park ranger while she pursues her doctorate in ethology – the study of animal behavior. Tim (Walker) is a theme park designer who visits the nature reserve where Megan works to capture footage for an immersive, safari-themed attraction. As they explore the wild together, they grow closer. But will a woman from Tim’s past threaten their budding romance?

A Safari Romance airs Saturday, August 12 at 8 p.m. ET.

‘Never Too Late to Celebrate’

Real-life Hallmark couple Alexa and Carlos PenaVega star in the new movie Never Too Late to Celebrate. Alexa plays Camila, a busy dentist who has little time for life outside of her practice. Then she meets Javi (Carlos PenaVega), a substitute teacher at the school where her mother works. She takes him up on his offer to join his Spanish class, with the goal of learning her late father’s native tongue. With Camila’s 30th birthday approaching, Javi encourages her to celebrate with a “double quinceañera.” Initially hesitant, she decides to use the celebration as a way to figure out what she wants from the next chapter in her life.

Never Too Late to Celebrate airs Saturday, August 19 at 8 p.m. ET.

‘Napa Ever After’

Denise Boutté and Colin Lawrence co-star in Napa Ever After, the latest movie in Hallmark’s Mahogany franchise. Cassandra (Boutté) is a high-powered lawyer who inherits her estranged grandmother’s winery in Napa Valley. She takes a sabbatical from her job to renovate the property which caused so much conflict in her family. Thanks to handsome local Alec (Lawrence), she learns more about the grandmother she barely knew while also opening herself up to a new love.

Napa Ever After airs Saturday, August 26 at 8 p.m. ET.

Hallmark’s August movie schedule also includes a sequel to ‘Big Sky River’

In addition to new premieres on Hallmark Channel, Hallmark’s August 2023 movie schedule also includes a sequel to 2022’s Big Sky River. Emmanuelle Vaugier and When Calls the Heart‘s Kavan Smith reunite to Big Sky River: The Bridal Path, which follows Tara and Boone as they discover blending their families is harder than they expected.

Big Sky River: The Bridal Path airs Friday, August 11 at 9 p.m. ET on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries.

