Hannah Brown on ‘The Bachlerotte’: ‘I Knew My Person Wasn’t There’

When Hannah Brown was annouced as The Bachelorette for season 15, many people were surprised. Up until that point, most all of the previous leads for the hit reality TV show had made the top four on a previous season of The Bachelor. However, Brown was actually eliminated on week 7 of Colton Underwood’s season of the show. Still, the Alabama native became a beloved memeber of Bachelor Nation, producing a very entertaining season of The Bachelorette. But the reality TV star admits that she knew from day one that her soulmate wasn’t there.

How did Hannah Brown’s season of ‘The Bachelorette’ end?

Brown’s season of The Bachelorette certainly brought the drama. Fans of the show will recall that she chose to accept a proposal from Jed Wyatt at the final rose ceremony. However, the Dancing with the Stars winner actually broke off her engagement after learning that Wyatt allegedly had a girlfriend back home during his entire tenure on the show. Afterwards, Brown expressed interest in pursuing a relationship with her runner up, Tyler Cameron, but their rumored romance was also short-lived. However, the pair did seem to remain friends post show.

The reality TV star admits that she knew her person wasn’t cast on the show

It’s no secret that Brown developed deep feelings on her season of The Bachelorette. However, the reality TV star revealed that she knew instinctively that her soulmate wasn’t present the night she met her many contestants. However, she felt pressure to give things a shot because she had been given the opportunity to be on such a successful and well-loved show.

“I knew that my person wasn’t there at first,” Brown admitted when she was on The Squeeze podcast. Continuing on, Brown confessed that she tried to find ways to justify her time on The Bachelorette. “And I was upset about that because I’m like, that’s the only reason I was doing this. I’m like, oh, maybe God is opening all these doors that because this is what I’m supposed to do.”

Brown insists that she still developed real feelings on ‘The Bachelorette’

Despite her initial instincts, Brown decided to stick things out. Eventually, she did develop feelings for a few of her contestants. However, The Bachelorette alum now knows that that wasn’t the ideal way for her to date. “You do actually start having genuine feelings for multiple people,” she shared. “And I don’t think that’s the right way to date personally, like to give you heart to people in certain situations. Like, what does that do when it doesn’t work out for you?”

Brown met her current boyfriend through online dating

Ultimately, Brown experienced some tough and frustrating moments throughout her tenure as The Bachelorette and even after it ended. But despite all that, she doesn’t regret her time on the show. According to Brown, she wouldn’t be where she is today without the show. The show also provided her with wonderful new experiences. For example, the 28-year-old had never been out of the country until she filmed The Bachelorette. And while she didn’t find her person on the show, she’s since found love in her everyday life. She met her current boyfriend, Adam Woolard, on a dating app, and the pair have been together since February of 2021. So it seems that Brown is no longer looking for love.