HGTV Star Christina Hall Slammed For Choke Collar and Rehoming Family Dog: ‘This Is Bad’

Christina Hall has two adorable family dogs, but the HGTV star’s pets have stirred up controversy among fans. Here’s why the Christina in the Country star’s fans are upset about her dogs.

Christina Hall | Lou Rocco/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images

HGTV star Christina Hall revealed that she rehomed her family dog, Biggie, in 2021

Christina Hall introduced fans to her dog Biggie on Instagram shortly after Christmas 2020. “Too cute not to share. Meet the newest member of our family – Biggie. We are all obsessed and in love,” the HGTV star shared in a since-deleted Instagram photo of herself holding the Rottweiler puppy (per People).

Hall frequently shared photos of the dog until the updates quietly stopped, leaving fans to wonder what had happened to the Rottweiler.

In 2021, a fan inquired about the pup in the comments section of an Instagram photo showing the Christina in the Country star with two other dogs. “What happened to biggie!” the fan wrote.

“Due to behavioral issues,” Hall responded, “I made the hard decision to have Biggie re-homed in the best interest of my children.” The home designer has three children: 12-year-old Taylor, 7-year-old Brayden, and 3-year-old Hudson.

Christina Haack explains why she rehomed her dog Biggie https://t.co/BhSn333sAq pic.twitter.com/sdeUQTjiB0 — Page Six (@PageSix) October 6, 2021

Christina Hall shared a photo showing 1 of her dogs wearing a choke collar

After rehoming Biggie, Christina Hall currently has two family dogs: a French Bulldog named Cash and a larger white dog named Stella. Stella belonged to Hall’s husband, Josh, before they met.

The two dogs have their very own Instagram account, and it is adorable. The first photos of Cash date back to March 2017, when the French Bulldog was just a puppy. The timeline of photos show the tiny puppy growing into a dog as Hall’s three children grow up along with him. Stella first appeared on the page in October 2021, one month after Hall announced her engagement to Josh.

The Instagram photo showed the smiling couple together with both dogs. Many fans were upset to see Stella wearing a choke collar, with Josh holding it tightly around her neck.

The Humane Society reports that choke collars are unethical and are ineffective in dog training. “Aversive collars, or collars that rely on physical discomfort or even pain to teach a dog what not to do, are not a humane option. While they may suppress the unwanted behavior, they don’t teach the dog what the proper behavior is and they can create anxiety and fear, which can lead to aggression. Positive reinforcement training methods—ones that use rewards—are more effective and strengthen the relationship between you and your dog.”

Fans slammed the HGTV star for the choke collar and rehoming her dog

Christina Hall fans criticized the HGTV star and her husband for putting a choke collar on their dog Stella. They left distressed messages in the comments section of the dogs’ October 2021 Instagram post.

“Christina! Please change the collar of Ur dog!!!!!! This is Bad,” wrote one fan, while another said, “Oh why the choke/spike collar for Stella? You can’t hold it tight like that. Please get a new collar for her.”

One fan commented, “Is that a choke collar? Cruel!” While another wrote, “Beautiful doggos but poor Stella in a prong collar!! Should be illegal. Dogs should be trained not pained into submission.”

Others slammed the Christina in the Country star for rehoming her Rottweiler, Biggie. “Where is the Rottie brother, Cash? Did mommy get rid of him?” said one fan.

But a few fans defended Hall’s actions. “Do people even pay attention?! Clearly you chose to rehome Biggie as he was not a good fit for your family,” wrote one fan. “What the F***?! There is NO shame in doing what is best for your family. KUDOS for putting your children first!!!!!”

And another said, “F*** all the haters of the pinch collar. It is all RELATIVE to the dog!”