The dragon still flies high despite Hollywood’s ongoing strike delaying many productions. In a surprising revelation, Game of Thrones author George R.R. Martin revealed the second season of House of the Dragon remains on track.

Martin reports that House of the Dragon continues its shooting schedule unabated despite the turmoil. The second season is apparently “half done” and filming diligently, even as the strikes put a halt on many other projects.

George R.R. Martin says ‘House of the Dragon’ Season 2 is ‘still shooting’ amid Hollywood strikes

Hollywood’s ongoing strikes have put a damper on many productions. Yet, Martin disclosed that work on House of the Dragon has not stopped. Instead, production for the second season of HBO’s hit series is still in full swing.

Writing on his official blog, Martin mentioned that they managed to wrap up the scripts just before the strikes started. Since the actors are part of different unions, mostly based out of the UK, they’ve been able to keep up with the shooting schedule.

“One of the few shows till shooting is HOUSE OF THE DRAGON, as you may have read. That’s true. I am told the second season is half done,” Martin wrote. “ALL of the scripts had been finished months before the WGA strike began.”

Martin went on to clarify that the bulk of the filming takes place in London, shielding the project from the strikes’ impacts. As UK union rules prohibit sympathy strikes, actors can continue working. This rule is keeping House of the Dragon on track for its scheduled release next year.

Martin did note, however, that no writing has taken place on set since the strikes began.

Executive producer Ryan Condal confirms that ‘Game of Thrones’ prequel is still filming

House of the Dragon EP Ryan Condal is currently on set overseeing production on season 2. But with scripts wrapped up before the strike, his role is confined to non-writing responsibilities—no tweaks, no network feedback, and certainly no scripting.

A reliable source linked to the production confirmed to Variety that writers finished the scripts long ago. Having completed scripts means the strike will not disrupt filming.

Per the strike’s rules, Writers Guild of America (WGA) members working overseas must stop any active writing tasks on projects under the union’s purview. Hence, the strike could affect several U.S. projects that are filming in the U.K.

Based on Martin’s Fire & Blood novel, House of the Dragon has been in production at Warner Bros.’ Leavesden Studios since April 11. In light of the strikes, Condal released a statement confirming that production is still ongoing for season 2.

“House of the Dragon has returned,” Condal shared. “We are thrilled to be shooting again with members of our original family as well as new talents on both sides of the camera.”

Everything we know about season 2 of ‘House of the Dragon’

Regrettably, Martin didn’t spill any secrets about what’s in store for the next House of the Dragon season. Nonetheless, it’s safe to assume that most of the first season’s cast, who managed to survive, will be reprising their roles.

The second season of the Game of Thrones prequel will feature familiar faces like Matt Smith, Olivia Cooke, Emma D’Arcy, Eve Best, Steve Toussaint, Fabien Frankel, and Ewan Mitchell.

Other season 1 cast members returning include Harry Collett, Bethany Antonia, Phoebe Campbell, Jefferson Hall, and Matthew Needham.

The second season of House of the Dragon will introduce several new characters. This includes Gayle Rankin, Simon Russell Beale, Freddie Fox, and Abubakar Salim. These actors will play Alys Rivers, Ser Simon Strong, Ser Gwayne Hightower, and Alyn of Hull.

Should everything run according to plan, fans can expect the premiere of the second season of House of the Dragon in the summer of 2024.