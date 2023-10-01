On July 30, 2023, actor Paul Reubens died after a six-year private battle with cancer. He was 70. Best known for his iconic role as Pee-wee Herman, the comedian, producer, and writer was once a beloved children’s television actor.

Sadly, his reputation was tarnished in the early ’90s after being arrested for indecent exposure, making it impossible to return to the notoriety he once enjoyed, despite several attempts to revive the Pee-wee Herman character.

A death certificate issued on September 8, 2023, revealed the late actor’s cause of death.

‘Pee-wee’s Playhouse’

Reubens introduced Pee-wee Herman in 1978 while performing with The Groundlings, a Los Angeles-based comedy troupe. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Reubens embarked on a 22-city U.S. tour to promote the character and landed an HBO special. But, it wasn’t until he appeared in the 1985 film Pee-wee’s Big Adventure that he garnished a substantial fan base.

His immense popularity led to the five-season run from 1986 to 1991 of the CBS hit children’s television show Pee-wee’s Playhouse. IMDB reports the Saturday morning half-hour program received 48 Daytime Emmy nominations and 18 wins. The late actor also has a long list of film and television credits to his name, but none were as memorable as his Pee-wee Herman character, for which he will always be remembered.

Unfortunately, the disgraced actor will also be remembered for his 1991 arrest. According to People, Reubens got caught masturbating at an adult movie theater in Sarasota, Florida. He pleaded no contest and was required to complete 75 hours of community service. In 2002, he got arrested again after police discovered child pornography in his home that was part of a “vintage erotica collection.” Two years later, he pleaded guilty to a lesser obscenity misdemeanor charge, and the case was closed.

Reubens was fighting two types of aggressive cancer that led to his death

According to Blast, the official death certificate listed Reuben’s immediate cause of death as acute hypoxic respiratory failure. Healthline reports this condition “occurs due to a disease or injury that interferes with the ability of the lungs to deliver oxygen or remove carbon dioxide.” If not treated quickly, in most cases, it can be fatal.

At the time of his death, Reubens also reportedly had two forms of cancer, with acute myelogenous leukemia listed as a sequential underlying cause. This type of cancer affects the blood and bone marrow. The cancer likely led to the hypoxemia and resulting respiratory failure. Several months before his death, the late actor was also diagnosed with metastatic lung cancer, which can quickly spread to other parts of the body, per WebMD.

Pee-wee’s final apology

The death certificate states Reubens was laid to rest at the Hollywood Forever Cemetery after being cremated.

According to Today, the comedian privately struggled for years with cancer and did not want his fans to know. Upon his death, his team released a statement that read in part, “Paul bravely and privately fought cancer for years with his trademark tenacity and wit. A gifted and prolific talent, he will forever live in the comedy pantheon and in our hearts as a treasured friend and man of remarkable character and generosity of spirit.”

His long-time publicist also released a post-humus statement from the comedian on Reuben’s Facebook and Instagram accounts.

“Please accept my apology for not going public with what I’ve been facing the last six years. I have always felt a huge amount of love and respect from my friends, fans, and supporters. I have loved you all so much and enjoyed making art for you.” -Paul Reubens