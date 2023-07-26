Sinéad O’Connor's young son, Shane Lunny, died 18 months before she did. What happened? Here's what to know.

Sinéad O’Connor is an Irish music legend that the world will never forget. Sadly, she died in July 2023, just 18 months after the death of her teenage son, Shane Lunny. So, how did Sinéad O’Connor’s son, Shane Lunny, die? Here’s what to know.

Sinéad O’Connor’s son, Shane Lunny, died by suicide at 17 years old

Sinéad O’Connor’s son, Shane Lunny, died by suicide in January 2022. His body was found in Dublin suburb days after O’Connor reported he was missing, and he was just 17 years old. Before his death, he was admitted to Tallaght Hospital in Dublin on suicide watch before he reportedly went missing and died.

When Shane died, the Irish Health Service Executive refused to comment on the matter to the public. “We cannot comment on individual cases when to do so might reveal information in relation to identifiable individuals, breaching the ethical requirement on us to observe our duty of confidentiality,” they said, according to The Sun.

O’Connor and Shane had an extremely close relationship, though Shane’s mental health issues were well-documented. He reportedly went missing when he was 14 years old, and at the time, O’Connor posted a plea for his return. O’Connor also discussed her fair share of mental health issues publicly. When Shane died, she admitted herself to the hospital.

O’Connor posted worrying tweets about Shane days after his death leading up to her hospital stay. “There is no point living without him,” she tweeted, according to UPI. “Everything I touch, I ruin. I only stayed for him. And now he’s gone. I’ve destroyed my family. My kids don’t want to know me.”

She tweeted, “Shane’s death is no one’s fault but mine. Mine is no one’s fault but mine. I don’t want to be in a world without my Shane and without my other kids.” Afterward, she added, “I’m sorry. I shouldn’t have said that. I am with cops now on way to hospital. I’m sorry I upset everyone. I am lost without my kid and I hate myself. Hospital will help a while. But I’m going to find Shane. This is just a delay.”

She threatened legal action against the hospital he left during his mental health struggles

Sinead O’Connor | SGranitz/WireImage

Sinéad O’Connor threatened to take legal action against the hospital that her son, Shane Lunny, stayed at before his death. Before she knew Shane died, she tweeted, “Hospital of course so far refusing to take any responsibility. Anything happens to my son on their watch? Lawsuits,” according to The Sun.

She also posted a plea for his safe return before learning of his death. “This is a message for my son, Shane,” she posted at the time. “Shane, it’s not funny anymore all this going missing. You are scaring the crap out of me.”

O’Connor then asked him to “present” himself at a police station.

“Shane, your life is precious,” she continued. “God didn’t chisel that beautiful smile on your beautiful face for nothing. … My world would collapse without you. You are my heart.”

Shane Lunny’s father, Donal Lunny, said he will ‘lovingly remember’ his son ‘forever’

Sinéad O’Connor and Shane Lunny’s father, Donal Lunny, gathered with close family and friends in Bray, County Wicklow, in January 2022 after Shane’s death. The service was held at the Thomas Murphy funeral home. Together, O’Connor and Donal said they would “lovingly remember forever” their son, according to The Sun.

O’Connor reportedly shared with Donal how much Shane loved him as a father.

How to get help: In the U.S., call the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline by dialing 988 or 1-800-273-8255. Or text HOME to 741-741 to speak with a trained crisis counselor at the free Crisis Text Line.

