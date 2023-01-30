‘How I Met Your Father’: Who Is the Father? Fans Uncover New Clues

Hulu‘s How I Met Your Father fans are dying to know the identity of the father of Sophie’s son. However, since season 2 has only just begun, we are far from discovering who the lucky man is. That hasn’t stopped viewers from digging up clues and making theories. And after watching the season 2 premiere, some fans are confident that one character is the father.

Hilary Duff as Sophie | Photo by: Patrick Wymore/Hulu

A recap of the ‘How I Met Your Father’ Season 2 premiere

The How I Met Your Father Season 2 premiere picked up where the finale left off, with Ian surprising Sophie at the art gallery. As fans recall, the Captain and Becky’s divorce pulled Ian from his Australian research trip, so he is back in New York. However, Ian’s timing was horrible since Sophie just broke up with Drew, got together with Jesse, and ended things with Jesse in the 48 hours before Ian showed back up in her life.

Sophie pretended that her life was uncomplicated romantically, though, and tried to reignite her flame with Ian. But it was too soon, and she informed him she wasn’t ready. Ian left with the promise that maybe they would get the timing right one day.

Elsewhere in episode 1, Hannah and Sid had their wedding reception at Pemberton’s. And Jesse revealed that he told Meredith he would go on tour with her for a month. Plus, Charlie and Valentina had sex one more time before officially ending their relationship.

At the end of the How I Met Your Father Season 2 premiere, Sophie had everyone do the Electric Slide to make Sid happy. And while she claimed that she had hit rock bottom, her future self informed her son that “rock bottom” would come later that year. The episode then flashed forward to Sophie telling her mom, “I think I’m dating my dad.” She then promptly rear-ended the one and only Barney Stinson.

Rock bottom is yet to come. The How I Met Your Father Season 2 premiere is streaming NOW on @hulu! #HIMYF pic.twitter.com/EOHu4y2sOW — How I Met Your Father (@HIMYFonHulu) January 24, 2023

Fans believe they have figured out the father’s identity

How I Met Your Father Season 2 Episode 1 didn’t unveil any significant clues regarding the father’s identity. However, some fans noticed a pattern that could point toward Sid.

“Anyone else feel like Sid should be the narrator?” a Reddit user shared. “I know the show is called HIMYF, but Sid keeps getting all the flashbacks! It’s kind of odd. Hopefully, we get some flashbacks of Sophie and Val this season instead of more Sid/Jesse flashbacks. Like, I love Sid. It’s just odd, considering Sophie’s the narrator. Maybe I’m overthinking this.”

The season 2 premiere featured a hilarious flashback to Sid and Jesse in college. In the scene, Sid tries to get other students on campus to start doing the Electric Slide with him, but they all think he is a loser.

One fan commented, “I wonder if this, along with not showing the kids, is why I feel strongly it is going to be Sid.”

“The fact Sid has had the most flashbacks of any character is no accident,” someone else said. “I highly suspect he will either be the dad or Sophie’s endgame (both? Idk).”

Another How I Met Your Father fan added, “I have thought it would be Sid from the beginning! It’s too obvious to me for the father to be Jesse or Drew. While it could be someone we’ve never met (or barely met) on the show, I think it’s Sid, and I’d love that.”

Is Sid the father in ‘How I Met Your Father’?

Are these How I Met Your Father fans right? Do the flashback scenes indicate that Sid is the father? We have to admit it’s an intriguing theory. And if Sid is the father, many viewers would be surprised.

Sid is married, but we all know his relationship with Hannah is doomed. Long distance is killing them, and many signs point toward their marriage only ending in disaster. As for Sophie, she’s a hot mess. But she and Jesse share a special bond that can’t be overlooked. Of course, it would be way too obvious if Jesse is the father, so he’s probably not an option.

Right now, we can’t imagine a world where Sophie and Sid end up together. They have a wonderful friendship that could eventually blossom into romance. We’ll just have to wait and see if that’s in the cards for them. However, Sid could still be the father of Sophie’s son. Perhaps Sophie does end up with Jesse, but they need a sperm donor, and Sid comes to his best friends’ rescue.

At this point, anything is possible. But if you look hard enough, the clues might point toward Sid.

New episodes of How I Met Your Father Season 2 air Tuesdays on Hulu.