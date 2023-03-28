When Does ‘How I Met Your Father’ Season 2 Return With New Episodes?

Hulu aired the midseason finale of How I Met Your Father Season 2 on Tuesday, March 28. The two episodes included many shocking revelations and, of course, the return of the legend himself, Neil Patrick Harris as Barney Stinson. But, unfortunately, following the conclusion of “Daddy,” fans have a long wait for new How I Met Your Father episodes.

[Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers from How I Met Your Father Season 2 Episode 10, “I’m His Swish,” and Episode 11, “Daddy.”]

Neil Patrick Harris as Barney Stinson and Hilary Duff as Sophie Tompkins | Patrick Wymore/Hulu

Neil Patrick Harris returned as Barney in ‘How I Met Your Father’ Season 2 Episode 11

Sophie and Valentina (begrudgingly) had a double date with Robert, played by John Corbett, and Valentina’s new (younger) boyfriend, Swish, played by Michael Cimino, in How I Met Your Father Season 2 Episode 10.

Valentina revealed that she was only dating Swish because he was an ego boost for her, and Sophie worried that she was Robert’s “Swish.” But as it turned out, Robert really liked Sophie. So they made plans to visit his place upstate the following week. And meanwhile, Swish professed his love for Valentina and proposed to her. She said yes because she “didn’t want to be mean.” Valentina thought Swish would eventually call it off because of his short attention span (boy, was she wrong).

In How I Met Your Father Season 2 Episode 11, Sophie and Robert traveled upstate. And Sophie learned some troubling news — Robert was at the same concert her mother was at when Sophie was conceived. He even had a picture with Lori at Lollapalooza, so Sophie booked it and frantically called her mother. And that’s when she ran into Barney Stinson, which we first saw in the season 2 premiere.

Barney, fitted with an STD (shock therapy device) that triggered every time he said one of 10,000 creepy phrases, requested that Sophie tell him about her daddy drama. And if it was juicy enough, he wouldn’t charge her for the damage to his car.

While telling the story, Lori texted Sophie and informed her that Robert wasn’t her father (but she did buy ecstasy from him, and they kissed and did “other stuff”). So although they weren’t related, the fact that Robert and Lori hooked up was enough to break up Sophie and Robert. But during her talk with Barney, Sophie realized she wanted to find her birth father. As fans recall, Barney met his father, Jerome, in How I Met Your Mother, so he could relate to Sophie. And now, Sophie is on a mission to know her dad.

Elsewhere in the midseason finale, Sid met a new woman, Taylor, played by Caitlin Thompson, on a flight to Los Angeles. They bonded over their long-distance relationships, and there were evident sparks between them, so we doubt we’ve seen the last of Taylor.

And Valentina discovered a love song that Jesse recently wrote for Sophie. She promised him she wouldn’t tell Sophie about it, but she stuffed it into the lost and found box at the bar. So just like Taylor, the love song will likely reappear by the end of season 2.

We're getting older, but none the wiser. Catch the midseason finale of #HIMYF now on @hulu! pic.twitter.com/OdB8iFjZBO — How I Met Your Father (@HIMYFonHulu) March 28, 2023

The show is going on a long hiatus

Starting Tuesday, March 28, How I Met Your Father Season 2 is going on a two-month hiatus. That’s right — fans have to wait until May for new episodes.

Episode 12, “Not a Mamma Mia,” won’t drop until May 23. So fans have a while to contemplate what happened in episode 11 before finding out what comes next in the Hulu series.

Thankfully, when How I Met Your Father Season 2 resumes, there will be no more breaks until the finale, which is scheduled to air on July 11.

Everything we know about the second half of ‘How I Met Your Father’ Season 2

Only nine episodes remain in How I Met Your Father Season 2 following the midseason finale. And they are:

Episode 12: “Not a Mamma Mia” — May 23

Episode 13: “Family Business” — May 30

Episode 14: “Disengagement Party” — June 6

Episode 15: “Working Girls” — June 13

Episode 16: “The Jersey Connection” — June 20

Episode 17: “Out of Sync” — June 27

Episode 18: “Parent Trap” — July 4

Episode 19: “Okay Fine, It’s a Hurricane” — July 11

Episode 20: “Shady Parker” — July 11

There are a few exciting titles for the remainder of the season, including “The Jersey Connection” (we all remember how the original How I Met Your Mother gang felt about New Jersey) and “Okay Fine, It’s a Hurricane” (How I Met Your Mother Season 7 Episode 9, anyone?).

We also know that fans will meet Sophie’s dad by the time season 2 comes to a close. And hopefully, we’ll discover more clues about who is the father of Sophie’s future son.

Episodes 1-11 of How I Met Your Father Season 2 are now available to stream on Hulu.

For more on the entertainment world and exclusive interviews, subscribe to Showbiz Cheat Sheet’s YouTube channel.