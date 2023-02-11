Will ‘How I Met Your Father’ Get Canceled After Season 2?

Hulu‘s How I Met Your Father just began airing its second season, but fans already want to know what the future holds for the spinoff series. The original show, How I Met Your Mother, ran for nine seasons, so the potential for the new series knows no bounds. However, if the ratings and audience totals are down, How I Met Your Father might be in danger of getting canceled.

Hilary Duff as Sophie and Chris Lowell as Jesse | Photo by: Patrick Wymore/Hulu

Hulu has not renewed or canceled ‘How I Met Your Father’

Since only three episodes of How I Met Your Father Season 2 have aired as of the writing of this article, there is no news surrounding what Hulu has planned for the show’s future. However, fans might not have to wait until after the How I Met Your Father Season 2 finale to know if it’s been renewed or canceled.

Hulu announced that it had renewed the show for a second season on Feb. 15, 2022 — the day episode 6, “Stacey,” premiered.

Jordan Helman, head of scripted content for Hulu Originals, released a statement along with the renewal news.

Per The Hollywood Reporter, it read, “[Showrunners] Isaac [Aptaker] and Elizabeth [Berger]’s inspired vision for How I Met Your Father has proven to be true appointment viewing that fans cannot get enough of week to week. The lives of these characters, as portrayed by the immensely talented cast led by Hilary Duff, are just starting to unfold, and we’re thrilled to bring more of this group’s journey to our viewers with a supersized second season.”

So perhaps it won’t be long until How I Met Your Father is renewed or canceled following season 2.

What are the chances that Hulu will cancel the show following season 2?

Given the audience’s engagement with the show on social media and its previous high praise from Hulu, we don’t think How I Met Your Father will get canceled in 2023.

Hulu believed in the show so much that they gave its second season a 20-episode order — almost unheard of in the streaming world. And while some critics have bashed season 2, we have seen many fans praise it. Of course, they are the ones who matter in the end. If no one is watching or talking about a show, executives throw it out in the blink of an eye.

Thankfully, that isn’t the case for How I Met Your Father. While we don’t know the show’s ratings and audience totals, based on season 1 and the reaction to the first few episodes of season 2, we believe that How I Met Your Father could last for many seasons.

Sophie may have to take the "L" on this one. #HIMYF pic.twitter.com/uC1y3P83DO — How I Met Your Father (@HIMYFonHulu) February 10, 2023

How many episodes are in ‘How I Met Your Father’ Season 2?

How I Met Your Father fans will likely have to wait a while before knowing whether or not it will be canceled. But in the meantime, they can enjoy the supersized season 2, which will have 20 episodes.

The How I Met Your Father Season 2 episodes are:

Episode 1: “Cool and Chill”

Episode 2: “Midwife Crisis”

Episode 3: “The Reset Button”

Episode 4: “Pathetic Deirdre”

Episode 5: “Ride or Die”

Episode 6: “Universal Therapy”

Episode 7: “A Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Valentina’s Day”

Episode 8: “Rewardishment”

Episode 9: “The Welcome Protocol”

Episode 10: “I’m His Swish”

Episode 11: “Daddy”

Episode 12: “Not a Mamma Mia”

Episode 13: “Family Business”

Episode 14: “Disengagement Party”

Episode 15: “Working Girls”

Episode 16: “The Jersey Connection”

Episode 17: “Out of Sync”

Episode 18: “Parent Trap”

Episode 19: “Okay Fine, It’s a Hurricane”

Episode 20: “Shady Parker”

The next episode, “Pathetic Deirdre,” which premieres on Tuesday, Feb. 14, features the return of Leighton Meester as Meredith. Episode 4’s synopsis reads, “Sophie and Val question where they are in their careers and reach out to an old friend. Jesse and Meredith make a tour announcement video.”

New episodes of How I Met Your Father Season 2 air Tuesdays on Hulu.