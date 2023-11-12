Robert Kardashian died in 2003, years before the Kardashian family rose to reality TV fame. He was married three times, including his first marriage to Kris Jenner.

Kris Jenner and Robert Kardashian were married for over a decade and welcomed four children together before their split. The divorce and Robert Kardashian’s death came years before the Kardashian family became a household name via a sex tape and eventually reality TV. Because of the timing, a great deal still isn’t known about Robert Kardashian. Did you know the famed attorney was married three times before his death?

Robert Kardashian met Kris Jenner when she was still a teen

Robert Kardashian was nearly 30 when he met Kris Jenner, then Kris Houghton. She was just 17. The couple’s relationship didn’t start off well. In fact, Jenner was already involved with someone else when she first hooked up with Kardashian.

Caught cheating, Jenner reportedly went all-in on Kardashian, but he broke up with her to return to his first love, Priscilla Presley. According to Jerry Oppenheimer, Author of The Kardashians: An American Drama, Kardashian and Jenner eventually reunited, but marriage wasn’t immediately on her mind. Kardashian had to propose twice before she agreed to marry him.

They married in 1978, and all was going well until Jenner was caught cheating on Kardashian. The marriage ended in divorce in 1991. Before ending the union, the couple welcomed four children.

Robert Kardashian’s second marriage was annulled

Following his split from Kris Jenner, Robert Kardashian had several significant relationships, including an engagement and an annulled marriage. While he dated Denice Shakarian Halicki after his divorce from Kris Jenner, the relationship ended before they got down the aisle.

He eventually went on to marry two more times. First, he wed Jan Ashley. According to several sources, Robert Kardashian pursued Ashley in 1998 after seeing pictures of the woman. Ashley was a widow when she met the elder Kardashian. They dated for several months in 1998 before marrying in a private ceremony in November of the same year. The marriage only lasted 30 days. They had it annulled.

Robert Kardashian and Kim Kardashian | Jim Heimann Collection/Getty Images

In 2014, Ashley spoke with Radar Online and revealed that the Kardashian kids and Kris Jenner both played a role in the downfall of her marriage. She said Robert Kardashian Sr. was upset “all the time” during the marriage, and Kris and his children caused that upset.

Robert Kardashian married his third wife months before his death

While his relationship with Ashley was short-lived, it didn’t completely turn the lawyer off to marriage. Following his marriage to Ashley, Kardashian dated a woman named Ellen Pearson. While Kim, Kourtney, and Khloé Kardashian lambasted Robert Kardashian’s widow online and in court documents, the relationship wasn’t as short as the Kardashians claimed.

Robert Kardashian and Carl Douglas | Ted Soqui/Sygma via Getty Images

According to The Daily Mail, Robert and Ellen Kardashian dated for several years and had an 18-month engagement before marrying just weeks before Kardashian died of cancer. He was diagnosed with esophageal cancer in July 2003, just weeks before he was set to walk down the aisle. The couple wed in August, and he died on Sept. 30, 2003.