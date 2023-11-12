Robert Kardashian’s Ex-Wife and Widow Both Question If Robert Is Khloé Kardashian’s Biological Father

The questions about who Khloé Kardashian's biological father is have kicked up again. In 2012, both Robert Kardashian's ex and his widow claimed the late lawyer knew all along that Khloe was not biologically related to him.

For years, rumors and speculation have swirled around the paternity of the Kardashian Kids. While almost no one questions whether Robert Kardashian fathered Kourtney, Robert, and Kim Kardashian, the paternity of Khloé Kardashian has been called into question many times. Many reality TV enthusiasts believe Kris Jenner has fanned the flames of speculation for ratings. Still, other people close to the late Robert Kardashian, who stand to gain nothing from the storyline, have also questioned whether Khloé has a different biological father than her sisters and brother. Questions about Khloé Kardashian’s biological father have resurfaced once again after Kris Jenner gushed about how much Khloe’s son, Tatum Thompson, looks like a Kardashian.

Both Robert Kardashian’s ex-wife and his widow seem to think Khloé isn’t biologically his daughter

Robert Kardashian married twice after his failed marriage to Kris Jenner. During both admittedly short-lived unions, the late Kardashian reportedly opened up about his concerns regarding his youngest daughter’s biological father.

According to his ex-wife, Jan Ashley, Robert Kardashian told her that Khloé was not his child in a matter-of-fact way. According to Fox News, the lawyer simply stated that the youngest of his three girls wasn’t “really” a Kardashian. Ashley, who had her marriage to Kardashian annulled after 30 days, said they never spoke of it again.

Robert’s widow, Ellen Kardashian, said Robert knew that Khloé was not his biological daughter. Ellen insisted that Robert told her that he and Kris Jenner were not intimate during the time that Khloé was conceived. She went on to claim that Khloé often questioned where she fit into the family, as well, because she didn’t look like her sisters. Khloé is much taller than both Kim and Kourtney. Her light, curly hair is markedly different from the straight, dark locks her sisters have, as well.

Khloé Kardashian took to social media to lambast both women after their comments. While she did take a DNA test to prove Kris Jenner was her mother, Khloé Kardashian never publicly acknowledged taking a paternity test to prove who her biological father is.

Ellen Kardashian insisted it never mattered to Robert Kardashian

The Kardashian family and Robert Kardashian’s widow were never close. Ellen dated the lawyer for several years and only married him months before his death from cancer. Ellen and the Kardashian kids have had bitter battles in the press over the years, but she still insists the paternity of Khloé never mattered to Robert.

According to Radar Online, Ellen Kardashian insisted that Robert never wanted a DNA test and certainly never asked for one. Despite reportedly believing that he was not Khloé Kardashian’s biological father, Ellen insisted Robert loved her very much.