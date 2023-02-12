How to Watch Rihanna’s Super Bowl Halftime Show Performance

Super Bowl 57 will be played between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles on Feb. 12. This year, Rihanna is the headliner for the highly-anticipated Super Bowl halftime show. Here’s how fans can watch Rihanna’s Super Bowl halftime show performance.

Rihanna | Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

How to watch Rihanna’s Super Bowl halftime show

This year, the Super Bowl halftime show is sponsored by Apple Music. There are multiple ways to watch Rihanna’s Super Bowl performance.

Super Bowl 57 will take place in Glendale, Arizona at the State Farm Stadium. The game is scheduled to start at 6:30 p.m. ET on Feb. 12.

The Super Bowl will be broadcast on Fox. To watch the game on Fox, fans must have a cable TV or satellite subscription.

Even if fans do not have access to the Fox channel, there are ways to watch Super Bowl 57 and the game’s halftime show for free.

According to CNET, “Fox will be making the game available for free to anyone in the US through its Fox Sports app without needing you to authenticate with a cable, streaming or satellite login,” and the Fox Sports app is available through “iOS, Android, Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Google TV and Xbox.”

If not watched through the Fox Sports app, the Super Bowl will also be available to stream on live-streaming platforms like Hulu+, fuboTV, and Sling TV.

What time will Rihanna perform the Super Bowl halftime show?

Each year, the start time of the Super Bowl halftime show differs slightly because its start time depends on how long it takes the first half of the football game to be played.

However, as a general rule, the first half of a professional football game typically takes an hour and a half to two hours. Because of this, music fans can expect Rihanna’s halftime performance to start between 7:45 p.m. ET and 8 p.m. ET.

If fans do not want to watch the football game but do want to catch all of the Super Bowl halftime show, it would be wise to turn on the game around 7:30 p.m. ET to make sure none of the halftime show is missed.

How long will Rihanna’s halftime performance be?

Generally, the Super Bowl halftime show lasts between 12 and 15 minutes. In a recent press conference for the upcoming performance, Rihanna shared that her halftime show is around 13 minutes long.

“First thing’s first, so you’re just running around for 13 minutes, trying to put a two hour set in 13 minutes, and you’re gonna see on Sunday, it just, from the time it starts, it just never ends until it’s like the very last second,” she said during the press conference according to Essence.

At this time, it is not known if Rihanna will have any special guests join her on stage. Even though the singer has not released music in years, she has 14 No. 1 hit songs, so filling a 13-minute setlist without any guests should not be a challenge.