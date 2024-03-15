Garrison Brown, the son of Janelle Brown and Kody Brown died on March 5, shocking the world. In the wake of his death, Sister Wives fans moved to honor the 25-year-old by donating to cat charities in and around Flagstaff, Arizona, where Garrison made his home. Thousands have been raised in his memory, and he’ll be further honored by the charities that benefited from the donations.

Donations to cat charities flooded in in the wake of Garrison Brown’s death

Following Garrison Brown’s death, Sister Wives fans moved to honor the 25-year-old. A Reddit user suggested donating to cat charities in the region, as Garrison was an avid cat lover and had rescued three cats prior to his death. The idea grew, and more than $13,000 has been donated to the High County Humane Society in Garrison’s name.

Garrison Brown with one of his cats | Instagram

One of the charities that received donations made a public post memorializing Garrison and revealed their plans to honor him further. The High County Humane Society will honor the reality TV star by naming their cat adoption room after him on March 23. The rescue will also be sponsoring all cat adoptions for the month of March.

Janelle Brown also issued a public statement after learning of all the donations made in Garrison’s name. The mother of six took to Instagram to thank everyone for the contributions made following her son’s death. She said she had been brought to tears by the outpouring of support. She later returned to the platform to share information about the High County Humane Society’s plans.

The ‘Sister Wives’ star died at 25

Garrison Brown’s death was reported on March 5, with Janelle Brown and Kody Brown confirming his passing via Instagram. According to police reports obtained by TMZ, Garrison Brown was discovered by his brother, who was asked to check on him after he had sent an alarming text the night before. His death was investigated as a suicide. Garrison’s roommates were in the house but were not aware of what transpired.

Garrison Brown, ‘Sister Wives’ | TLC

While several Brown family members issued public statements following the loss of Garrison, they have opted to grieve mostly in private. The family laid the 25-year-old veteran to rest on March 9 with a private funeral. The details of his burial remain unknown.

It is unclear if TLC will air season 19 of Sister Wives. While season 18 ended just a few months ago, most of season 19 had reportedly been filmed. The family has yet to speak about the future of the series. TLC has not issued a statement, either. Garrison appeared on the series sporadically since 2010, when it first premiered. He was filmed regularly in more recent seasons.