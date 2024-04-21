Ice Cube once revealed what his thought process was for creating the Christmas-themed 'Friday After Next.'

Actor and rapper Ice Cube went in a fresh direction with his third Friday movie, After Next. It was the first holiday-themed Friday film, which was an inspired decision on Ice Cube’s part.

When Ice Cube decided ‘Friday After Next’ should be holiday themed

The Friday franchise was a more lighthearted departure from the usual ‘hood’ movies Ice Cube was familiar with. In an interview with CNN, he shared that one of his main motivations for penning Friday was to offer a different perspective on his roots.

“I knew things were bad in my neighborhood, but I didn’t feel like these movies feel at the end … When I was growing up, I didn’t feel this depressed,” he said.

Friday After Next would continue the humor that the franchise was mostly known for. But unlike the other two Friday features, the second sequel would revolve around Christmas. Ice Cube decided after the film’s release date was decided.

“When New Line came to me and said, ‘We’d really like a new one, and we’d like it to come out at the end of the year,’ I was thinking, OK, if I’m gonna write another Friday movie, how can I keep it fresh? Then I was thinking, there’s never really been a neighborhood Christmas movie, you know, in the ‘hood. California, no snow on the ground — the Christmas that I know! So I started thinking, this is funny, and the time would be right,” Ice Cube said, according to Contact Music.

It was noted that the 22 Jump Street star truly drove the film’s holiday themes home by including decorations in many of the film’s shots.

“Yeah, it just gives you that flavor. That kind of stuff, we just was trying to let you know — because usually snow on the ground would do it. You see snow on the ground; you’re in a Christmas movie. Well, we had to do ours with over-decorating s***,” Ice Cube quipped.

Ice Cube was pushed into making a ‘Friday’ sequel

Ice Cube didn’t have his heart set on making another Friday movie. He planned on leaving his 1995 classic alone until he was asked about doing more.

“I always thought we did a great movie, don’t touch it,” Ice Cube said, according to Hip-Hop DX. “My people were like, ‘Have you ever thought of doing a part two?’”

But Ice Cube was glad that he ended up doing another Friday movie. It gave him the opportunity to meet a few actors who’d become his good friends.

“I’m glad I did it because part two led to part three. It led to me meeting Mike Epps and Katt Williams, Terry Cruise,” he said.

Ice Cube also asserted that it was unlikely he would’ve made another Friday if he hadn’t been pushed to do it. Especially since his former Friday partner, Chris Tucker, didn’t want to return for a sequel.

“By the time I heard he didn’t want to do it, I was invested in doing another one. We figured out the best way to keep going,” he said.

Why Ice Cube hasn’t done another ‘Friday’ movie

Ice Cube is more than interested in making a follow-up Friday film. But although the movie is his brain-child, he doesn’t own the rights to the franchise. Warner Bros. Has full control over the comedy IP, which Cube has been trying to change for quite some time now. The rapper would only work on another Friday film if he was given full autonomy and control over the project.

“I’m in a situation [of] trying to get control of the movie where I can do it the way I want to do it when I want to do it,” Cube said in an Entertainment Tonight interview. “You know, that’s been a task.”