‘Incredibly Selfish’ Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Excluded From Queen Elizabeth’s 1-Year Memorial, Claims Royal Commentator

Royal commentator Kinsley Schofield believes many reasons are attributed to why the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were excluded from an event marking the one year anniversary of Queen Elizabeth's death.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are excluded from Queen Elizabeth’s one-year memorial due to their “incredibly selfish” behavior, claims a royal commentator. The palace claims the private memorial is for King Charles and Camilla, Queen Consort, and others who want to participate at Balmoral. However, the couple is reportedly being left out of the family event for what the royal commentator believes are other reasons.

Queen Elizabeth, Meghan Markle, and Prince Harry watch a flypast to mark the centenary of the Royal Air Force from the balcony of Buckingham Palace on July 10, 2018, in London, England | Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are ‘incredibly selfish’

Royal commentator Kinsley Schofield believes Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have acted “incredibly selfish.” She says she doesn’t think this is a “surprise.”

“Harry and Meghan didn’t make the last few years of Queen Elizabeth’s life comfortable,” Schofield explained. “In fact, they made her life incredibly uncomfortable.”

“I think there’s still some resentment there,” she continued. “The audacity to truly slander the royal family for years and to hijack the queen’s private nickname for your daughter [Lilibet] without asking permission, according to the BBC.”

“I don’t think anyone is truly surprised. For those who watch the royal family, you would prefer they not be there [at Balmoral] either,” Schofield exclaimed. She concluded, “Harry and Meghan have proven to be incredibly selfish.”

Harry may have more royal tea to spill, says royal commentator

Although it has been rumored that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are reportedly done talking about the royal family as they continue to rebrand professionally, royal commentator Kinsley Schofield believes differently.

“Harry said there were items he did not include [in Spare] because they could hurt his father, King Charles, and his brother, Prince William,” she says. And, “Meghan Markle bragging to The Cut that she didn’t sign an NDA.”

The royal commentator believes fear remains at Buckingham that Palace Harry and Meghan could create more chaos within the family. As long as their names remain on the public’s tongues, she explains anything could happen.

Allowing separation rumors to swirl remains ‘troubling’ for fans of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex

For three weeks in late July, rumors that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were set to separate dominated the headlines. However, Kinsley Schofield finds that the couple allowing these statements to take hold was “troubling.”

“It was three weeks before there was any action,” she said. She wondered when Harry and Meghan would set up a staged photo to show all was well in their marriage.

In one week, the couple featured prominently on the cover of People Magazine and released a video as they spoke by phone to members of The Responsible Technology Youth Power Fund. Harry and Meghan were also photographed having dinner in Los Angeles to celebrate Meghan’s 42nd birthday. Schofield believes Meghan and Harry and trying to “make a statement.”

“They’re trying to change the narrative,” she claims. “However, they are clearly two people going in two directions. How long can that last before it causes problems in the marriage?”

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have not confirmed rumors of difficulties within their five-year union. They remain committed parents to their two children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, as they raise them in Montecito, CA.