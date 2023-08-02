A royal author is detailing another dustup with the Duke of Sussex and the Prince of Wales over something Meghan did that caused the Sussexes to cancel a family trip.

Prince William and Prince Harry’s private rifts became public knowledge when the Duke of Sussex admitted to them during the documentary Harry & Meghan: An African Journey and an interview with Oprah Winfrey. Harry then gave an account in his memoir Spare of a blowout with William over Meghan that he alleged turned physical.

A royal biographer has claimed that there was another major dustup between the princes over something the duchess did that resulted in Harry and his wife pulling out of a summer trip with the royal family.

Prince William, Prince Harry, and Meghan Markle arrive at Windsor Castle to view tributes to Queen Elizabeth | Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Other blowout over Meghan that caused Sussexes to cancel trip

According to the Sussexes’ biography Finding Freedom, Harry and his older sibling argued when the now-Prince of Wales tried to have a frank discussion with him about not rushing into marriage with the Suits star.

Then in Harry’s memoir, he said that a physical fight occurred after William called Meghan “difficult,” “rude,” and “abrasive.”

In his book Battle of Brothers, Robert Lacey claims that another blowout occurred between the princes after the duchess guest-edited an issue of British Vogue. As The Mirror noted, members of the royal family including Princess Diana and Kate Middleton have graced the magazine cover in the past but Meghan turned that down and asked to guest-edit instead.

Prince William and Prince Harry arrive for the unveiling of a statue they commissioned of their mother Princess Diana | Yui Mok – WPA Pool/Getty Images

Lacey wrote: “William had been worried for some time that Harry was growing away from him, and this was confirmed when he tried to discuss the issues raised by Meghan’s Vogue with his brother. But there was another classic Harry explosion, followed by a further, even deeper rift.”

The biographer explained that led to the Sussexes canceling their summer trip to Balmoral Castle with the rest of the royals. The pair then went on their own holidays to Minorca and the South of France with celebrity friends.

Lacey added: “Suddenly Harry, Meghan, and Archie were no longer joining William, Kate, and the other members of the royal family for their annual summer holiday with grandma at Balmoral. But that didn’t stop the Sussexes somehow managing to travel to Minorca for a week that August and then taking Archie with them for a few days in the South of France with Elton John and his partner David Furnish.”

Meghan Markle serves as guest-editor for British Vogue’s September 2019 issue | Copyright @SussexRoyal/Kensington Palace via Getty Images

Prince Harry and Meghan still have an ‘open invitation’ to Balmoral

Despite all that has happened between the Sussexes and the royals, it’s been reported that Harry and his family still have an “open invitation” from the Palace to join them at Balmoral.

Of course it’s highly unlikely that the duke and duchess will take them up on that offer anytime soon. But if they did, many royal watchers would love to be a fly on the wall during their visit.