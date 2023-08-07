The drama following the Duke and Duchess of Sussex is similar to that of a legendary reality talk tv series one insider says.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s exit from the royal family in 2020 caused headlines worldwide and strife within Buckingham Palace. However, their royal tea led a commentator to claim the Sussex brand is forever linked with “drama juicy enough to sustain an entire season of Jerry Springer.”

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Sussex brand has become synonymous with dropping royal bombshells

Since 2020, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have dropped one royal bombshell after another. However, instead of carving out a new identity as a couple, their Sussex brand has become linked with scandal.

Daniela Elser of News.com.au. believes no matter what Harry and Meghan do, they will always be known for how they handled their royal exit. She claims the drama which surrounded the couple will forever taint their reputation.

Elser wrote that the last three years have seen the Sussex brand struggle. “Podcasting, doco-making, ‘executive producing’ a series that was already at least part made, a biography, a children’s book, a job with a title that sounds like satire (Chief Impact Officer) and hitching their wagon to a Wall Street firm. Projects which have ranged from the record-bustlingly successful to disappearing without a trace.”

“To put it politely, it’s been hit and miss. With far more of the latter than the former,” she continued. But, “the bigger issue,” Elser claims, is that the couple’s “brand has taken a resounding battering, with ‘Sussex’ now predominantly associated with family drama juicy enough to sustain an entire season of Jerry Springer.”

The commentator claims the couple has established themselves not as changemakers. But as the “public face of the biggest dynastic implosion since the Yorks and the Lancastrians had at it in the War of the Roses.”

She concluded that instead of creating a positive impact, Harry and Meghan are “after interviews, deals, podcasts, hours of painful TV, hundreds of pages and a few magazine cover stories, far from anything resembling a straight-up success story. (More like a so-so story).”

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle appear to have strayed from their original intent

In March 2020, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle released a statement revealing they intended to step down as senior royals. The couple believed, at that time, they could serve the monarchy in a more progressive manner than traditional.

Their statement details that they decided after “months of reflection and internal discussions” as a couple.

It continued, “We now plan to balance our time between the United Kingdom and North America. Continuing to honor our duty to the queen, the Commonwealth, and our patronages.” The statement also revealed the couple planned on launching their “new charitable entity,” which would turn into Archewell, launched in October 2020.

Harry and Meghan alluded that this decision was made with the royal family. However, this was later revealed not to be the case.

The couple’s decision continues to cause strife within the royal family three years later

In March 2021, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle discussed their split from the royal family to Oprah Winfrey. They covered topics ranging from a spat with Kate Middleton over flower girl dresses to claims the royals did not protect Meghan from press bullying.

Harry told Dax Shepard during an appearance on his Armchair Expert podcast there was “genetic pain and suffering” within his family. He reiterated that claim in The Me You Can’t See docuseries for Apple TV+.

The couple also discussed royal life in their Netflix series Harry & Meghan. In his autobiography, Spare, Prince Harry also detailed his life in the House of Windsor.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle reside in Montecito, CA, where they raise their two children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet. They are contractually obligated to Netflix to produce content for the streaming service.