Just days after Meghan Markle and Prince Harry debuted a joint video where they appeared happy and at ease with each other, a television host calls the couple’s relationship a “monstrous modern tragedy.” They believe the couple is “two people who threw it all away” and are paying the price for walking away from royal life. Here are all the details.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle photographed on February 13, 2018, in Edinburgh, Scotland | Andrew Milligan – WPA Pool/Getty Images

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are falling fast; claims talk show host

Sky News host Andrew Bolt shared his thoughts regarding Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s marriage in an editorial. There, he discussed where he believes the couple has gone wrong as they continue to carve out a space away from the royal family.

“Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are a modern tragedy,” he began. “It’s Shakespearean.”

“How two people threw it all away by their monstrous self-pity and self-absorption,” he continued. “They’ve had to endure headline after headline suggesting their marriage is in trouble.”

“They’re leading separate lives,” Bolt claims before discussing a new clip celebrating their Archewell Foundation’s involvement in the Responsible Technology Youth Power Fund. He muses, “Has this video helped them or hurt them?”

Signs the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s latest video upload signals marriage trouble, says host

Continuing his commentary, Andrew Bolt believes there are clear signals Prince Harry, and Meghan Markle’s marriage remains rocky. One key point was that there was no clear sign of affection between the tight-knit couple within the video.

“Nowhere in this video do these famously touchy-feely, handholding people hold hands,” he assessed. “They don’t even look at each other.”

Patrick Christys, a body language expert and GBNews host, joined Bolt, sharing his thoughts regarding the couple’s marriage. He also believes this video contains more messages than meets the eye.

Christys claims the couple appears to be very unhappy in their marriage. However, he believes they are trying to put on a united front.

“Increasingly, the spotlight has been on the both of them doing solo work. It also comes on the heels of them cutting some famous people out of their lives,” Christys assesses.

Prince Harry may realize he’s made a ‘mistake,’ says commentator

Prince Harry photographed at Buckingham Palace on January 16, 2020, in London, England | Chris Jackson/Getty Images

As they shared their opinions regarding the state of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s relationship, Patrick Christys summed up his editorial commentary alongside Andrew Bolt with one question. He thinks Prince Harry will one day realize he’s made a “mistake” marrying Meghan Markle.

“Will Harry take a step back one day? Look around and realize, ‘I’ve married this woman. I’ve lost my friends, family, and self-respect,'” questioned Christys. “Was it all worth it?”

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have not responded to commentary regarding the new video. Their next project will be a docuseries for Netflix titled Heart of Invictus.