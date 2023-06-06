Inside King Charles’ Beloved Blue House, Where He Is Fleeing as Prince Harry Returns to the UK

King Charles has hit the road again for his yearly trip to Romania. After meeting with the country’s leader, Charles made his way to his famous Blue House in the charming village of Viscri.

However, the joy of his visit might be dampened this time around. Charles’ journey abroad coincides with Prince Harry’s return to the UK. The Duke of Sussex won’t have a chance to reconnect with his father as he is due to testify in an ongoing phone hacking trial.

King Charles | Jonathan Brady – WPA Pool/Getty Images

As Prince Harry returns to the UK, King Charles heads to his cherished Blue House

Charles has a deep-rooted connection with Romania, with a portfolio boasting at least 10 properties across this Eastern European gem. He makes it a point to pay a visit to the country at least once a year. The highlight of his trip is his cherished Blue House.

However, this year’s trip comes at a tricky time for the royals. As Charles is enjoying himself at the Blue House, Prince Harry is due for a court appearance in the UK.

The Duke of Sussex is back in his home country to testify in an ongoing case concerning phone hacking. This marks Harry’s first return home since Charles’ coronation at the start of May.

Charles’ love for Romania, meanwhile, began back in 1988 when he first set foot in the country. Since then, he has progressively built an impressive collection of properties in the area, with the Blue House being his most prized possession.

An inside look at the royal family’s Blue House in Romania

Each year, Charles makes a pilgrimage to Romania to unwind at his secluded, simple farmhouse in a small village nestled in Transylvania. He originally purchased the Blue House in 2006, which is located 164 miles from Bucharest.

Distinguished by its striking exterior color, the house is fondly known as the Blue House. Despite being equipped with all the conveniences of contemporary living, it beautifully preserves a rural charm throughout.

According to Express, local resources are smartly utilized for the interiors, with the bedrooms featuring a vibrant collection of antique Transylvanian furniture. Seeking to cultivate an ambiance of serenity and calm, distractions like televisions and radios have been consciously excluded from the setup.

The Blue House, of course, is no secret to the public. When the King isn’t staying there, it’s open for rent. The spacious dwelling features seven double bedrooms, a dining space, a cozy living room, and a fully functional kitchen.

King Charles shares a close connection with the people in Romania

Charles’s connection to Romania isn’t merely about owning properties; it’s in his blood. He’s reportedly a descendant of Vlad Tepes, also known as Vlad the Impaler, who is viewed by many Romanians as a national hero.

Per the folks in Viscri, Charles’s bond with their village has brought about a lot of good over the years, especially by boosting tourism. In 2015, he established the Prince of Wales’ Foundation Romania.

This initiative offers both local and international students courses in heritage preservation. It is also partially funded by the income Charles earns from leasing his vacation house.

Upon landing in Bucharest, Charles didn’t miss the chance to commend Romania for preserving its abundant natural wealth.

“I have come to love Romania — your culture and art, your heritage and history, your sweeping landscapes and priceless biodiversity,” he shared.

While Charles may be enjoying his time in Romania, he is missing out on a meeting with Harry. The Duke of Sussex currently resides in California with his wife, Meghan Markle, and doesn’t visit the UK very often these days.