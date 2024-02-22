Photographer Misan Harriman shared yet another behind-the-scenes photo with the Sussex's to his Instagram feed.

Meghan Markle shared a rare glimpse into her world in a photo documented by her photographer pal. The image was shared not on one of Meghan’s social media platforms but by her longtime friend, Misan Harriman.

One photo shared a rare glimpse into Meghan Markle’s world

Misan Harriman regularly adds candid pictures of Meghan Markle and her family to his Instagram feed. On Feb. 21, his latest upload captured a rare look into Meghan’s world.

Harriman shared the photo while Meghan was still a working member of the royal family. Thus, in 2019, she appeared alongside Prince Harry at the opening ceremony of One Young World at the Royal Albert Hall.

The photo, shot of Meghan’s back, captures her as she readies to take the stage at the opening ceremony of One Young World. Harriman wrote in the caption, “I call this image THE ARRIVAL. The Duchess Of Sussex about to take the stage at the opening ceremony of One Young World at Royal Albert Hall.” He hashtagged the image “light and shadows.”

Meghan Markle’s ‘arrival’ came one year after she married Prince Harry

Meghan Markle’s “arrival” at the One Young World event came one year after she married Prince Harry. The couple wed on May 19, 2018, at St. George’s Chapel in Windsor, England.

Harriman photographed Meghan standing atop a stairwell before being announced at the event. Consequently, she arrived in her capacity as Vice President of The Queen’s Commonwealth Trust.

All cameras were pointed toward the former Suits star as she readied to descend the stairs. In the foreground was the stage of the Royal Albert Hall, the event’s backdrop, which honored young leaders.

Harriman’s followers shared their thoughts regarding the image. They agreed the photo captured a rare moment.

“Love your continued support of her. I think her friends should now be free to share photos of her. No more embargo,” claimed one follower.

“An absolutely fabulous shot of the beautiful Duchess of Sussex Meghan,” penned a second fan. “Love her or not, this is a stunning shot, Misan Harriman, and let’s not forget the cause,” a third Instagram user deduced.

How did Misan Harriman, Prince Harry, and Meghan Markle become friends?

While the origins of Misan Harriman’s friendship with the Sussexes are not public knowledge, he has been a part of their love story from its beginnings. He shared details regarding his relationship with the couple with British Vogue.

“Meg reminded me that had I not introduced her to a mutual friend, then she wouldn’t have met Harry. I’m grateful for whatever small part I played,” he explained.

Furthermore, Harriman’s been called on by the duke and duchess to document some of their most personal moments, from the announcement of Meghan’s second pregnancy to the first official solo portrait of their daughter, Lilibet.

Misan Harriman is a British-Nigerian photographer and entrepreneur known for his captivating portrait photography.