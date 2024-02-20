With all the steaming success of 'Suits' and the new series coming out, Meghan Markle's former castmates have been answering questions about how much communication they have with the duchess.

Once upon a time before she married a prince, Meghan Markle was a working actor who starred in the legal drama Suits. The now-duchess played Rachel Zane on the series from 2011 to 2018. Meghan left the show before her royal wedding to Prince Harry, an affair that her Suits co-stars attended.

The show had a resurgence in 2023 when it became available on the streaming platforms Netflix and Peacock. And now, there’s even a new reboot in the works titled Suits: LA. Because of that, there’s been speculation about whether Harry’s wife or any of her old castmates will make a cameo in the new series. Meghan’s former co-stars haven’t had any contact with her though, and one even admitted he’s “scared” to talk to her now. Here’s more on that.

One of Meghan’s former co-stars is ‘scared’ to talk to her now

Meghan Markle and Patrick J. Adams onstage during the NBC Universal portion of the 2014 Winter Television Critics Association Press Tour | Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

Meghan’s character was a paralegal who later became an attorney and was the love interest of Mike Ross played by Patrick J. Adams. Their characters eventually got married in the season 7 finale and moved to Seattle where they set up their own law firm.

Royal biographer Andrew Morton previously spoke about how showrunners were thrilled over Meghan and Adams’ on-screen chemistry and credited that as a driving force behind the series’ success.

“Cast, crew, and the money men at the [USA] network were ecstatic, the producers thrilled that their gamble to cast Meghan opposite Patrick had paid off big time, the show’s fans buzzing about the couple’s on-screen chemistry,” Morton shared per Express.

Patrick J. Adams as Michael Ross and Meghan Markle as Rachel Zane in Season 4 episode of ‘Suits’ | Shane Mahood/USA Network/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Image

Morton also revealed that Meghan and Adams had a strong “bond” off the set as well because they spent so much time working together on Suits.

But a lot has changed since then. There’s no doubt marrying into the royal family really boosted Meghan’s profile and Adams admitted that he would actually be a “little scared” and “intimidated” to talk to his former co-star following her rise to global fame.

Back when Meghan was still a working royal, Adams told Radio Times: “Quite frankly, I think I’m intimidated. I have no doubt I could pick up the phone and call her at any moment, but I don’t know what I would say. After our children were born, there were some texts sent and gifts sent, but I guess I’m a little scared. I think it’s pure fear. I guess I’m scared about the idea of breaking through whatever walls exist to have that conversation.”

There hasn’t been any other communication with the Duchess of Sussex and her ‘Suits’ co-stars

Meghan Markle as Rachel Zane, Gabriel Macht as Harvey Specter, Patrick Adams as Mike Ross in ‘Suits’ Season 1 | Frank Ockenfels/USA/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images

In 2024, ahead of their big game commercial for T-Mobile during Super Bowl LVIII, Adams and fellow Suits star Gabriel Macht were asked by The Hollywood Reporter if they had any communication with Meghan at all recently.

“I have not communicated with her other than seeing her big support for the resurgence, and that has been really nice,” Macht said.

“No, no communication,” Adams said before jokingly pretending he was getting a call: “Oh, hold on. There she is. Oh, got to go.”