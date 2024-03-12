Shannon Sharpe's interview with Katt Williams might've been life-changing for the famous sports star in more ways than one.

Comedian Katt Williams set the internet on fire shortly after appearing on Shannon Sharpe’s Club Shay Shay. But the interview not only shined a spotlight on Williams, but Sharpe himself.

The hall of famer recently opened up about how much he earned from his Katt Williams interview. And it might have significantly added to his net worth.

How much did Shannon Sharpe make after his Katt Williams interview?

Katt Williams | Paras Griffin/Getty Images

Sharpe already accumulated a significant net worth thanks to his sports career and business ventures. According to Celebrity Net Worth, he currently has $14 million. At the peak of his career, Sharpe might’ve been worth even more. It’s noted that he once signed a $16 million deal with the NFL, and made as much as $23 million as a sports star.

After retiring from sports, Sharpe maintained his presence in the media. He provided an extra voice for the show The NFL Today and Men magazine.

Not too long ago, Sharpe also started his own podcast and talk show Club Shay Shay. The hit show has seen Sharpe giving a platform to many stars like Steve Harvey and Mo’Nique in a very loose, free-flowing setting. But none of his guests made the kind of impact that Williams made, who garnered the show over 60 million Youtube views.

According to Sharpe himself, his interview with the Emmy winner paid off in a big way. Speaking with Nightcap, Sharpe shared how the interview affected his already sizable net worth.

“Everybody was talking about how much money I made doing the Katt Williams interview,” Sharpe said. “I just got the check. So whatever you think I made, three X it. So if you think I made 500,000, three X it. If you think I made a million, three X it. If you think I made 2 million, three X it.”

Sharpe asserted that he even made more money off of the interview than any year that he played with the NFL.

Katt Williams told Shannon Sharpe that the interview was going to a big deal

It seemed Williams already knew how successful the episode was going to be. In a separate interview with Nightcap, Sharpe reflected on meeting with the Friday star the day of their episode. And the former NFL player recalled how Williams predicted what would happen.

“The only person that knew he could generate this was Katt, because he told me. He said, ‘Your life’s gonna change, you’re gonna be in a new realm, a new stratosphere, and people are gonna want to come on your podcast because you offer a safe space for people to tell their truth,” Sharpe said.

But initially, Sharpe doubted it would’ve been as much of a hit as it became. Although he knew it would score huge numbers, Sharpe still underestimated its potential overall viewership.

“I was hoping for 10 to 15 million views. I tell people this, ‘Do you understand there’s not a whole lot of people sitting down having an interview, a conversation, that’s doing that number.’ Yeah, Steve Harvey ended up going over 11 million views. I got a couple at 6 million views. I say, ‘Do you understand what 10, 15 million views is?’ I say, ‘A sitcom that gets 10, 15 million views would be on for 20 years if they got those numbers once a week,'” Sharpe said.

Why Shannon Sharpe found listening to Katt Williams a bit tough

Related Katt Williams Reveals That Disney Stopped Him From Quitting Comedy

Sharpe’s platform might’ve been the ideal environment for Williams. Sharpe confided that his goal on his show was to simply get out of the way, and allow his guests to speak their minds. This usually meant that interviewees could make their statements without worrying about being interrupted or misinterpreted for their opinions. Because of this, Williams was able to offer his insights completely unfiltered and unrestrained.

The comedian used his time to air grievances with stars like Steve Harvey and Cedric the Entertainer, with his unflattering remarks generating further attention. Although Sharpe was a neutral and unbiased party, he considered some of Williams’ targets buddies of his. Which could make Williams’ statements a bit uncomfortable to hear at times.

“Was it tough hearing some of the things that he was saying? Yes, because I have a personal relationship with Earthquake. I’ve had Steve Harvey on the show, I consider him a friend. I’ve had Rickey Smiley on the show. Kevin Hart, I’ve been to his home. So, to hear some of this stuff, but it’s not my place to say, ‘Katt, you gotta stop.’ Or, ‘That’s wrong.’ Or, ‘That’s a lie,'” Sharpe said on The Pat McAfee Show.

Sharpe also opened up his mind to believing Williams, seeing as Williams was well-connected to the entertainment industry.

“So, if I’m to believe that someone is coming on my show, and everything out of their mouth is a lie, why the hell would I have them on?” he said.